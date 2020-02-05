The last of a trio of men found guilty in a 2018 aggravated robbery in Longview was sentenced to prison Wednesday.
Judge Alfonso Charles of the 124th District Court handed down a 32-year prison term to Erick Martinez, 21, of Longview.
In December, a Gregg County jury convicted Martinez in a January 2018 incident in which a witness told police that three men stole his vehicle and shot at him outside a residence in the 1100 block of Spring Street.
Co-defendants Alejandro Juarez and Michael Omar Serrano were convicted about a year ago in the crime. Juarez received a 15-year sentence, and Serrano was sentenced to 12 years.