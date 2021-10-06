A Longview being held on child pornography charges and a violation of his sex offender registration requirements is expected to plead guilty to the charges on Tuesday, according to court records.
A Gregg County grand jury in May indicted Tevin Jamar Harvey, 29, on two counts of second degree felony possession of child pornography and a state jail felony charge of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements in May. The child pornography charges were enhanced due to prior criminal history, court documents said.
Harvey has been in the Gregg County Jail since his arrest in February, according to online records, under bonds totaling $70,000.
A guilty plea hearing is set for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 188th District Court. The second degree felony charges carry a possible sentence of two to 20 years in prison and the state jail felony carries a punishment range of 180 days to two years in state jail.
According to court documents, Harvey possessed visual material depicting children younger than 18-years-old “engaging in sexual conduct” on Feb. 8.
Harvey is accused of violating his sex offender registration requirements by creating a TikTok account under the name “eastsideosama” and failing to report the “new online identifier” to Longview Police Department. According to the indictment, the name was not included on his sex offender registration form.
Court documents state that the sex offender registration was the result of an aggravated sexual assault of a child conviction in Gregg County Juvenile Court. According to the Texas Sex Offender Registry, the assault was committed against a 9-year-old boy, and Harvey was sentenced in 2009 to 10 years in prison. He was released in 2019.