A 40-year-old Longview man is expected to plead guilty in the coming weeks to exposing himself to a child.
Joshua Johnathan Barger was charged with felony indecency with a child by exposure related to an incident on June 1, 2020. Barger is accused of exposing his genitals to a girl under age 17 "with the intent to arouse or gratify" his sexual desire.
He was arrested and booked into Gregg County Jail on June 17, 2020, and he remains held on $25,000 bond. He was indicted by a Gregg County Grand Jury on Aug. 12, 2020. In July 2021, he waived his right to a trial by jury.
A guilty plea hearing is set for 1:15 p.m. Oct. 14 in the 188th District Court on the felony charge. Barger also has a misdemeanor indecent exposure charge pending from 2019.
“The defendant was reckless about whether another was present who would be offended or alarmed by his act in that exposing himself outside within view of another, and (person’s initials) was present and offended or alarmed by said act of exposure,” the complaint said. A hearing on the charge is set for Oct. 25.