A trial date is set for a Longview man who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a Longview motel room.
Timothy Edmond Mussared, 61, was charged with felony sexual assault in March. His trial is set for Nov. 15 in the 188th District Court.
Police received the sexual assault report the same day Mussared registered in Longview as a sex offender.
Gregg County prosecutors intend to seek an enhancement in punishment for the case because of Mussared’s criminal record.
According to the notice for enhancement filed in August by Gregg County Assistant District Attorney Megan Pepper, the new range of punishment for the second-degree felony of sexual assault would be enhanced to first-degree felony punishment.
“Imprisonment in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice - Institutional Division any term of not more than 99 years or life or less than five years and up to a $10,000 fine,” Pepper said in the notice.
Mussared is a registered sex offender in Tennessee and Illinois, according to those states’ registries. He is listed in Tennessee as “violent against children” for a 2001 charge in Illinois for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. Gregg County prosecutors stated in the notice that he was convicted of the charge in June 2002 and was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
According to the Illinois registry, the victim in the 2001 charge was 17 years old, while Mussared was 40 at that time.
According to court documents, Longview police received a report of a sexual assault March 8, and authorities discovered Mussared is a sex offender who registered earlier that day. The assault was reported to have occurred in a Longview motel room where Mussared, his son and the victim were staying.
Mussared was arrested by Longview police March 9 in the 3100 block of West Marshall Avenue. He remains in the Gregg County Jail on $75,000 bond.