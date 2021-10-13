A Longview man was sentenced to prison Tuesday for possession of child pornography charges and a violation of his sex offender registration requirements.
Tevin Jamar Harvey, 29, was indicted in May on two counts of second-degree felony possession of child pornography and a state jail felony charge of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.
On Tuesday, Harvey was sentenced in the 188th District Court to two five-year prison sentences for possession of child pornography and a six-month sentence for failing to uphold his requirements as a sex offender, which is to be served concurrently.
According to court documents, Harvey possessed visual material depicting children younger than 18 “engaging in sexual conduct” on Feb. 8.
Harvey is accused of violating his sex offender registration requirements by creating a TikTok account under the name “eastsideosama” and failing to report the “new online identifier” to the Longview Police Department. According to the indictment, the name was not included on his sex offender registration form.
Court documents state that the sex offender registration was the result of an aggravated sexual assault of a child conviction in Gregg County Juvenile Court. According to the Texas Sex Offender Registry, the assault involved a 9-year-old boy, and Harvey was sentenced in 2009 to 10 years in prison. He was released in 2019.