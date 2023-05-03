A former Longview councilman believes a woman who assists Mayor Andy Mack is too influential in city government, but the mayor describes her as a devoted volunteer.
“It’s being made out to be ugly,” Mayor Andy Mack said of the work he said Longview Realtor Julie Woods has provided for him and the city on a volunteer basis.
Mack represented District 4 on the City Council from 1997-2005. He was elected mayor in 2015, and his final term expires in May 2024.
“It’s absolutely ridiculous. It deters people from wanting to be volun0teers. It’s wonderful to have people that care enough about a community to step up and say, ‘Let me help,’ ” he said of the scrutiny over Woods' assistance.
Tommy Finklea was on the council for about two years before resigning in 2006, serving briefly with Mack. Finklea has continued in a role he assumed during his election and after he resigned: challenging city government leaders and their decisions.
In 2021, Finklea requested to receive copies of emails between Woods and city staff under state public information laws after he said he had emailed the mayor, and Woods responded as if Mack had written the email.
He had emailed the mayor about issues such as litter.
“It was pretty distressing to me,” Finklea said. He argued that “just because (Mack) is busy being a doctor" it shouldn't take away from the fact that he chose to run for mayor.
The mayor, he says, has "employed the services of a third party who is involved in every aspect of city business," and a large volume of emails and text messages between her and city staff members show that, he adds.
Mack said he previously paid Woods to handle social media for his oral and maxillofacial practice. She no longer does that because she became too busy, he said, but he added that she took on the volunteer job of social media director for him when he became mayor.
Mack and city staff have said Woods is not a paid city employee.
"She's very good at what she does," he said.
Mack said the mark of a good leader is delegation.
"Where there is no leadership, that leads to chaos," he said, and leaders who delegate duties are more effective than when trying to do everything by himself or herself.
Mack said he's thankful for all the volunteers who help make Longview "awesome." They are the "backbone of any organization that's trying to get something done with limited funds," he added.
City affairs
The News-Journal received copies of records that Finklea requested, as well. The records contained thousands of emails, text message and documents — some of them duplicates — and show Woods copied on numerous conversations about various city government issues and talking to city staff about fundraisers or special events.
Woods has participated in discussions that range from revamping procedures that affect Realtors dealing with city water service at properties, to corresponding with city staff members about a newspaper article they wrote for Mack, and being kept in the loop about how many shots were available when Christus Good Shepherd operated a COVID-19 vaccine hub in Longview.
She led organization of the Go Giver Galas that raised money for several city projects, including issues associated with homelessness and improving Marshall Avenue, and special events recognizing police and firefighters. And Woods had discussions with city staff members about those events as well.
Much of the communication appears related to her role handling social media for the mayor
The city at first fought release of the emails because officials said they were related to an ongoing criminal investigation. (The city received the required approval from the Texas Attorney General's Office to withhold the records.) They also said the report that started the inquiry had not been filed with the Longview Police Department.
Instead, Woods had gone directly to the Gregg County District Attorney’s Office on the advice of her attorney, she said.
"Tommy Finklea's obsession and harassment of me got to a very high level," she said.
"That's the tricky part about this," she said — there are specific guidelines that qualify for stalking.
Also, she said she's considered a public figure.
Woods and Finklea each said they have never met.
Finklea sued the city to release the records, which the city did after then-District Attorney Tom Watson issued a letter saying his office “previously reviewed information to determine if Tommy Finklea had violated criminal statutes pertaining to stalking and/or harassment. My office determined that there was insufficient evidence to present to a grand jury at that time. Currently, the matter is closed and will not be re-addressed unless further information comes forth."
The new district attorney, John Moore, who took office in January, also said he has no plans to pursue charges against Finklea.
The News-Journal also requested records from the District Attorney's Office under Watson. The records weren't provided until Moore released them earlier this year.
Some of the documents released by the DA's office show someone there during Watson's tenure had researched legal definitions of harassment and stalking and referenced a State Bar of Texas article titled "True Threat: Cyberstalking legislation cannot stifle free speech."
'I give my whole heart'
Finklea said when he was on the council, he tried to help people who reached out to him or asked him questions. It's not right, he said, for Woods to write emails for Mack that he forwards to people who make inquiries of him.
"I don't believe that's a reflection of Andy doing his job," he said.
Mack, though said people who work in his business' office also will help him by responding to emails from the public, phone calls and social media. City staff members also help, he said.
His Facebook page has close to 30,000 followers, and Mack said sometimes things posted there will generate 75,000 views. Many people ask questions. It would be impossible for him to respond to all of that on his own, he said.
"We have informed people of everything that has gone on. We haven't held back," Mack said, including providing information about tornados and ice storms.
Mack said he receives thousands of emails because he said people know if they email him, they'll get a response. He said Woods is likely saving the city of Longview money through her help.
"She's responding (to the emails) for me at my direction," Mack said.
The end result, he said, is that he's keeping the public informed.
He said there are two types of people.
"In my opinion, when you talk about people such as Julie — there are two types of people in the world," Mack said. "There are people who use their time and talents to benefit the community," and then there are people who "criticize from the sidelines."
Woods said the volume of emails and other forms of communication show her commitment to helping the community.
"I give my whole heart. That's all I can say," she said.