Longview Mayor Andy Mack on Thursday evening credited the more than 40,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots administered at the city’s hub with reducing hospitalizations locally to the lowest point in a “long, long time.”
Speaking during the City Council’s scheduled meeting, Mack said 25,460 first vaccines have been given at the hub, which is a partnership between the city, Christus Good Shepherd Health System and Gregg County. He said 14,635 second vaccines have been administered for a total of more than 40,000 shots.
“I’m glad to see the high number of vaccinations taking place in our community, which has to correlate with the low number of hospitalizations that we have right now,” Mack said.
“We’re down lower than we’ve been in a long, long time, and that’s great news for not only the citizens but our hospital workers and first responders that have had to battle this for over a year now,” he said. “I’m glad we’re to this point, and I hope that it continues to spiral downward instead of spiral upward like we’ve been fighting for so many, many months.”
The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the Longview and Tyler region again dipped again with data released Thursday by the state.
COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, the latest day for which data is available, accounted for 2.54% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G, Texas Department of State Health Services data showed. The rate dropped below 3% on March 18, and since then it has been below 3% every day except Monday. The recent hospitalization rates are among the lowest since June.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, on Thursday reported 17 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County residents since Monday.
Confirmed recoveries and deaths from the virus remained at 5,621 and 108, respectively, according to the district, which reported on Wednesday it would begin updating numbers only on Mondays and Thursdays each week.
The numbers do not include 4,855 probable cases, 4,497 probable recoveries and 88 probable deaths.
A case is considered probable when a person receives a positive result from a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
On Monday, there were 288 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in the county and no active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates.
In Smith County, NET Health on Monday reported 47 new confirmed cases since Monday and one additional death. The county has had 11,316 confirmed cases, 10,284 recoveries and 198 fatalities from the virus.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Thursday reported three new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents since Wednesday and no additional deaths.
The county has had 2,398 cases and 102 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported one fewer case of the coronavirus in Rusk County and no additional deaths. The county has had 2,171 positive cases, according to the state, and 104 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s daily coronavirus cases on Thursday increased by one to 1,316, and the county’s total deaths from the virus remained at 67.
Statewide
The state health department on Thursday reported 2,955 new confirmed or probable cases, bringing the state’s pandemic total to 2,759,866, an estimated 98,916 of which are active. Texas hospitals had 3,410 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
The 132 new COVID-19-related fatalities reported Friday bring the state’s pandemic death toll to 46,868.