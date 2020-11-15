Longview Mayor Andy Mack said this week that outdoor events will be approved if organizers can ensure that social distancing and wearing face masks will be enforced.
“If people would like to have outdoor events going forward and can ensure social distancing and masking will take place, those will be approved,” Mack said. “However, again, the city does not have the manpower, employees or funding to monitor those events to ensure people are in compliance — that will be up to the event organizers to ensure.”
Mack responded this week to a series of questions asked by the News-Journal, seeking clarity related to how the mayor and the City of Longview are handling requests for outdoor events.
According to Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order, outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited unless approved by the mayor of the city in which the gathering is held or the county judge in the case of a gathering in an unincorporated area. Abbott issued some exceptions to this rule, however. There is no occupancy limit at churches, and churches may hold events outdoors without mayoral approval. Schools also are exempt from the order and may have activities, such as football games, on campus. Adult and youth recreational sports also are permitted.
Mack said he recognizes that the exceptions Abbott made in his executive orders may cause confusion among the public about what activities have been allowed to occur.
“For example, schools and school events — such as pep rallies and football games — have been allowed under the Governor’s Order to occur. There has also been confusion on why churches can operate events outside of worship — such as youth parties or trunk or treats, more recently. Both of these places — schools and churches — were specified under the Governor’s Orders as places allowed to conduct business, which cannot be revoked or modified at the local level,” Mack said. “Admittedly, I have been surprised as mayor at what the state has allowed versus what is not allowed. But I do not have the authority to overturn or omit anything within the Governor’s Order.”
If someone wants to have an outdoor gathering of 10 people or more and if that activity does not meet an exception to the to the governor’s order (such as at churches and schools), event organizers must seek permission from the city and those requests are funneled to Mack to either approve or deny. Abbott’s prohibition of outdoor events of more than 10 people applies to all locations within the City of Longview, whether on city or private property.
The City of Longview has a COVID-19 event form on its website that event organizers can complete with their request. The city also has a printable form.
The form asks organizers to fill in the date of the event, location and anticipated attendance. It further asks organizers to explain their method for controlling attendance, their method for maintaining low density levels during the event and ensuring at least 6 feet of social distancing between individuals, the likelihood that people 65 or older will attend the event, and to describe any further COVID-19 related precautions or safety measures that will be taken.
At the bottom of the form, it asks event organizers to sign their name. “By signing your name below, you commit to follow applicable state/local guidelines for event organizers, which may be in effect at the time of your event,” the form states.
According to the city, the factors to be considered for whether an event will be approved include, but are not limited to, the anticipated number of attendees, likelihood of those 65 or older attending, density of the forum, ability to ensure social distancing, the level of COVID-19 transmission in the county, and the ability of event organizers to follow health protocols.
“When someone in the community contacts the city to request mayoral approval in order to host their event, the first thing that city staff does is offer assistance in how the event might be able to be accomplished while in compliance with the governor’s orders,” Mack said. “There have been some community events that have been canceled by the event organizers prior to ever discussing their intentions or desires with the city.”
For example, someone wishing to hold an organized 5K run might instead be encouraged to host a virtual run in which individuals could complete a run without gathering at a designated time.
According to the City of Longview, its facilities and parks are still available for use and rental; however, events are subject to limitations and restrictions in accordance to the governor’s guidelines. In addition to completing the city’s COVID-19 event form, event organizers will need to obtain additional city permits for their event.
For example, in order for a person to have a parade, organizers must also seek a parade permit from Longview Police Department. Parade permits are also required for events such as 5Ks and fun runs, which would prompt street closures. General outdoor event permits, administered through Planning and Zoning within the city’s Development Services department, are required for outdoor events. To reserve a park or pavilion, a reservation must be made through the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. If food is to be served at the event, a Food Permit must be obtained from the city’s Environmental Health department. Additionally, those wishing to have an event at the Longview Convention Complex must reserve the facility with complex staff.
Mack said in October that he has not approved any requests for outdoor events that have come to him since the governor implemented his executive orders. This week, he clarified that some of the events people were trying to organize were in violation of Abbott’s executive orders.
“Some of the events people have requested be approved were on the basis of modifying the event in order to allow for social distancing protocols and face coverings. Those events were not given mayoral approval as the city does not have the manpower, employees or funding to monitor those events to ensure people are in compliance,” he added.
Going forward, Mack noted, he will approve events if organizers can ensure that social distancing, face masks and other safety protocols will be followed. He noted that the city does not have the staff or funds to ensure that those protocols are enforced; it will be up to event organizers.
Some other nearby cities, such as Kilgore and Henderson, have been allowing outdoor events. Kilgore City Manager Josh Selleck was not available this week to speak to how the city is approaching events. Henderson City Manager Jay Abercrombie did not return a phone call seeking comment on how his city is approaching events.
Mack noted, however, that surrounding cities do not have hospitals and that when their residents fall ill with COVID-19, they come to Longview hospitals. Longview’s two primary hospitals caring for COVID-19 patients are Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center and Longview Regional Medical Center.
Recently, COVID-19 hospitalizations have spiked in Longview, according to Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne. Browne said recently that hospitalizations in Longview “are perhaps five more than what we used to run when we were really having high numbers in each hospital.” Hospitalizations are a key metric in determining how seriously COVID-19 is impacting a community, Browne said.
“The intention of the Governor’s Order was to slow the spread of disease to give medical professionals the opportunity to better treat this virus,” Mack said. “If we were to ignore the Governor’s Orders — in addition to breaking the law — it would be disrespectful to all of those healthcare professionals for us to pretend this is over.”