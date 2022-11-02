Longview Mayor Andy Mack says when he was first elected, his main goal was to make the city a place where young people wanted to return to and raise families.
Mack said Wednesday during his annual State of the City address that his goal is being realized: the median age of Longview residents is 35 years old after spiking into the 40s.
"That was my goal because I had a seen a trend where our young people were leaving high school, going off to college, getting their education, and never coming home again," he told attendees at the Infinity Event Center. "And that’s not what I wanted to see."
Mack said he envisioned a place where people come home after college, start families, raise children, build businesses, have prosperous jobs and have a place to grow and develop.
"The future is with the youth of America," he said. "We want the youth to have a place to come home and call this Longview as their home."
As attendees filed in Wednesday to the event center, he announced that his speech would start with an activity that required audience participation. Each table was asked to "elect" its own mayor, and the rest of the people at the table would serve as council members.
Six questions were asked, with multiple tables being asked the same question
Mack said he believes the activity would help residents think about and process the same information that council members regularly see.
The first question asked what residents wanted Longview to be known for. The choices included a retirement community; a place for single adults and young families with entertainment and nightlife; a regional hub for industry and manufacturing jobs; a regional hub for arts and culture; or a regional hub for parks, green space, trails and recreation.
All but one of the appointed "mayors" responded that they wanted industry and manufacturing, while a lone table responded it wanted a place for entertainment and nightlife.
"You know what my choice is as your current mayor?" Mack asked. "I want all of them, and I know so do you."
Another question that was asked of some of the tables was what kinds of economic development projects the city should prioritize. The responses included expansion and growth of local industries already in Longview; recruitment of moderate sized project; recruitment of large manufacturing or distribution facilities; recruitment of high-tech jobs; investment in Type B economic development projects such as trails, streets and public safety infrastructure; or recruitment of restaurants, hotels and grocery stores.
Mack joked that this was one of his favorite questions and specifically mentioned the recruitment of restaurants. On a daily to weekly basis, he said he's asked by residents about when the city will get an H-E-B grocery store. Another frequently requested business is restaurant chain P.F. Chang's.
"That is not what your City Council does; we can't go to them and ask them to come here," he said.
He said that companies have to approach the city first to ask about potential development, and it's all based on meeting certain demographics.
"If we can get it, I want it," Mack emphasized. "I want to see Longview continue to grow at the rate we’ve grown the last few years because it’s what we need to be doing."
He recognized the work that the Longview Economic Development Co. has done to increase economic development and asked the audience members if they could name another city in Texas that landed a Dollar General and Gap distribution facility within two years of each other.
He closed his address by saying that his intent with the exercise was to show what it's like to sit in positions of government and have to make decisions for Longview's future.
"The future is way, way ahead of us, and if we’re only looking at the now, we’re already way behind," Mack said. "As a council, as your mayor, we put the needs of Longview first at all times."