A man who had filed to challenge Dr. Andy Mack for the position of Longview mayor withdrew from the race Monday, but he pledged to present a plan to the City Council to cut the tax rate by 20 cents.
Keene Guidry had filed his intent to challenge Mack in the May 1 election late this past week. Mack is seeking his third and final term as mayor.
Guidry said he was withdrawing because he made the decision to run out of "anger and frustration."
"Anger and frustration should never be a deciding factor in any decision we make," Guidry said in a letter he sent to the the News-Journal. He said he also sent the letter to the city secretary's office. "Happiness, love, and above all, selflessness, should be.
Running for public office is a selfless act requiring great amounts of service and sacrifice. At the end of the day, I feel I was making this decision to run for mayor out of anger and frustration, and that should never be a reason to bring about change. It can at times be a catalyst, but it can never be the entire reason. I should have made this decision because I deeply wanted in my heart to bring about change and help my fellow citizens. But in the end, you can't lead with anger, you need to lead with heart and conviction."
He thanked the people who had supported and encouraged him.
"I promise that when my reason to run changes, I will be there on the front lines with heart, conviction, and selflessness to represent you, because you are the bedrock on which it can be achieved. I will continue to work on my plan for a 20 cent tax reduction and deliver it to the council. I hope it is met with open eyes and wonderment of what Longview can become and aspire to be."
The May 1 Longview City Council election also consists of a three-way race for the District 1 seat. Councilman Ed Moore is not seeking reelection and Temple “Tem” Carpenter III, former Councilman John Sims and Jeremiah Hunter have filed to run for his seat. Nona Snoddy is the sole candidate so far in District 2.
Filing for open seats at cities and schools across the state continues through Feb. 12. The last day to register to vote is April 1. Early voting is set April 19 to 27, and Election Day is May 1.