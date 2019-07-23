A Longview animal rescue group is getting an infusion of cash, thanks to people who enjoy drinking tea from McAlister’s Deli.
The Longview franchise of McAlister’s was announced as the grand prize winner of the restaurant chain’s annual Tea Town Showdown. Longview got the most votes for the crown June 1-July 18 when fans either purchased a glass of McAlister’s Famous Tea or cast a vote online.
Texas Star Rescue was chosen as the Longview McAlister’s charity partner of choice and will receive a $10,000 donation. The rescue finds homes for stray dogs and cats in Longview and helps educate the community about properly caring for four-legged family members, according to its Facebook page.
“And with the help of the community rallying around their cause and drinking all the tea, Texas Star Rescue can help even more animals,” the nonprofit organization said on its Facebook page.
Longview beat out an Arlington restaurant that was leading the balloting two days before the contest deadline. Arlington finished second for a $5,000 donation to Mission Arlington, while third-place Wichita, Kansas, earned a $2,500 donation to the Wichita Children’s Home.
It is at least the second time Longview has claimed the Tea Town Showdown grand prize over the past decade.