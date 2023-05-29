On Memorial Day, Navy Vietnam veteran Bill Roop visited Teague Park in Longview to pay tribute to his 58 friends whose names appear on the Wall of Honor and to honor all those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
“This is a beautiful park; it’s a beautiful memorial,” Roop said. “It’s great to be able to come and visit and remember those fine folks. I appreciate the service today. I really appreciate and love seeing the youth here being indoctrinated into our freedom and our strength.”
Roop, who served in the Navy from 1969 to 1971, was among dozens of people who attended a Memorial Day service at Teague Park held by the city of Longview.
“I think it’s important every day (to remember). The services that we have occasionally are really great and it brings everybody back to what we really have here in this country,” Roop said. “I promise you there’s nothing like it in the world.”
Army veteran Stan Lehew attends the City of Longview's Memorial Day Ceremony, on Monday May 29, 2023, in Veterans Plaza at Teague Park. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
The Laying of the Wreaths during the City of Longview's Memorial Day Ceremony, on Monday May 29, 2023, in Veterans Plaza at Teague Park. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
VFW Post 4002 Commander Ben Gurganus speaks during the City of Longview's Memorial Day Ceremony, on Monday May 29, 2023, in Veterans Plaza at Teague Park. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran Bill Roop attends the City of Longview's Memorial Day Ceremony, on Monday May 29, 2023, in Veterans Plaza at Teague Park. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Jeremy Higginbotham of the LPD Honor Guard plays Taps during the City of Longview's Memorial Day Ceremony, on Monday May 29, 2023, in Veterans Plaza at Teague Park. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Gideon Glosser, 6, attends the City of Longview's Memorial Day Ceremony, on Monday May 29, 2023, in Veterans Plaza at Teague Park. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Jeremy Higginbotham of the LPD Honor Guard plays Taps during the City of Longview's Memorial Day Ceremony, on Monday May 29, 2023, in Veterans Plaza at Teague Park. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Lucero Harris speaks during the City of Longview's Memorial Day Ceremony, on Monday May 29, 2023, in Veterans Plaza at Teague Park. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Alexis, 13, and Caleb Glosser, 6, attend the City of Longview's Memorial Day Ceremony, on Monday May 29, 2023, in Veterans Plaza at Teague Park. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
The Laying of the Wreaths during the City of Longview's Memorial Day Ceremony, on Monday May 29, 2023, in Veterans Plaza at Teague Park. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Frnacisco Rojas speaks during the City of Longview's Memorial Day Ceremony, on Monday May 29, 2023, in Veterans Plaza at Teague Park. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
The Laying of the Wreaths during the City of Longview's Memorial Day Ceremony, on Monday May 29, 2023, in Veterans Plaza at Teague Park. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Lucero Harris speaks during the City of Longview's Memorial Day Ceremony, on Monday May 29, 2023, in Veterans Plaza at Teague Park. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
VFW Post 4002 Commander Ben Gurganus speaks during the City of Longview's Memorial Day Ceremony, on Monday May 29, 2023, in Veterans Plaza at Teague Park. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Army veteran Stan Lehew attends the City of Longview's Memorial Day Ceremony, on Monday May 29, 2023, in Veterans Plaza at Teague Park. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Gideon Glosser, 6, and Caleb Glosser, 6, attend the City of Longview's Memorial Day Ceremony, on Monday May 29, 2023, in Veterans Plaza at Teague Park. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
