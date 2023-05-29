On Memorial Day, Navy Vietnam veteran Bill Roop visited Teague Park in Longview to pay tribute to his 58 friends whose names appear on the Wall of Honor and to honor all those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“This is a beautiful park; it’s a beautiful memorial,” Roop said. “It’s great to be able to come and visit and remember those fine folks. I appreciate the service today. I really appreciate and love seeing the youth here being indoctrinated into our freedom and our strength.”

Roop, who served in the Navy from 1969 to 1971, was among dozens of people who attended a Memorial Day service at Teague Park held by the city of Longview.

“I think it’s important every day (to remember). The services that we have occasionally are really great and it brings everybody back to what we really have here in this country,” Roop said. “I promise you there’s nothing like it in the world.”