When the pandemic hit in 2020, Longview residents and runners Gary Ford and Dave Huber decided to tackle a personal challenge: to run every street in the Longview city limits.
Now — 1,543 streets and 1,617 miles later — the duo have completed their goal. They finished the challenge Saturday, celebrating the accomplishment just in time for Ford’s 43rd birthday the next day.
“It feels good,” Ford said.
A little more than two years ago, Huber realized he’d grown tired of running the same routes every day. Huber, who is as an engineer at Komatsu, lives near LeTourneau University and said his typical route consisted of running Loop 281.
“If I wanted to run 5 miles, I’d just run the loop four or five times,” he said. “It got kind of boring.”
He decided to take on a new challenge of running every street in the city.
“I thought, 'I don’t know how long it’ll take, but I’ll get it done,' ” Huber said.
He told his friend and fellow runner Ford about the idea, and Ford also started running different routes around the city. Ford, who lives near the Cargill Long Trail, said his typical running route is on the trail.
“We decided to use this as an opportunity to see other parts of Longview,” Ford said.
Originally, the two were running separately, but on Feb. 16, 2020, they decided to team up.
They used a website called CityStrides – www.citystrides.com – to track their runs. The website allows runners to upload data from Garmin, Strava, MapMyRun and other programs, and it places that data on a map of a designated city to show people where they have already ran in that community.
Ford and Huber compared their data, and each re-ran a few roads so they would be in sync on which streets they had completed. They then started coordinating runs together.
While there are 532.67 miles of streets in Longview, according to CityStrides, Ford and Huber ran 1,617 miles to complete their goal. There are many dead-ends, cul-de-sacs or neighborhoods with only a few streets that required them to run some roads more than once to get in and out of various neighborhoods, they explained.
“Sometimes we’d end up running a street three or four times because we’d miss one street and we’d have to run down this one to get to that one,” said Ford, who co-owns Woolley G’s Bike and Fitness and also is a product manager at iClassPro.
Friends thought they were “crazy” but were also supportive, they said.
In their runs, Ford said, they realized some Longview neighborhoods, such as Pine Tree, are more spread out than they may appear at first sight. They also said they were surprised to find that some neighborhoods are more rural than they expected.
“You’ve got everything from historic southside neighborhoods to northwest Longview by Pine Tree off of Tenneryville and George Richey, it’s very rural. And then you have everything in between,” Ford said.
Some people asked if they were afraid to run in certain neighborhoods, but Ford said people were friendly everywhere they went.
“We did lots of our long runs on Sundays. We’d see a lot of people waiting for their shuttle to church, waving, saying, ‘Hi, have a blessed day,’ ” he said. “Longview’s a great place.”
Ford said it took 237 hours during 319 runs to complete the project.
Their advice for anyone who may want to tackle the same challenge is simply to do it.
“Just get up and run,” Huber said.
“It’s a good way to hold yourself accountable,” Ford added. “It’s obviously good to have somebody to run with. It’s not that intimidating. Start small. You can go run Uncertain, Texas, in 5.5 miles. Hallsville’s about 40. Longview’s a little more. But, just get up and run.”