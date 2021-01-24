Eighteen-year-old Marisa Ibarra sat next to her mentor, Andrea Baltes, 49, on Friday afternoon outside a Longview restaurant.
“Growing up with a mentor was, honestly, amazing because it was like having a second mom but without getting in trouble,” Ibarra said, rousing a laugh from Baltes. “She helped me get through a lot of things for sure, and I felt comfortable talking to her about many things that I was really shy to talk to my mom about.”
The two were matched about 10 years ago through Longview’s Partners in Prevention’s Aspire Mentoring Program, formerly known as Forever Friends for the girls mentoring program and Co-Pilots for boys. Ibarra and Baltes say mentoring has changed their lives for the better.
“It’s a great opportunity to pour into the lives of others,” Baltes said. “I think it’s an awesome opportunity to contribute to our community, and it’s a lifelong relationship.”
As January is National Mentoring Month and this year marks Aspire’s 25th anniversary in Longview, Program Director Lyndell McAllister said she has been happy to look back and see all the good mentoring has done for those who have participated in the program and the community as a whole.
“The mentoring program began in 1996, and it started in Longview and Pine Tree school districts with a very small group of 25 girls and mentors,” McAllister said. “It has expanded a lot and now serves both boys and girls.”
The program serves about 250 students in Longview, Pine Tree, Spring Hill, Hallsville and Kilgore ISDs.
“All young people need non-parent adult support,” McAllister said. “Some get that naturally, but many don’t have that built in.”
A formalized mentoring program can help provide that to children. Often that organic non-parent support can come from someone in school, family friend or a neighbor.
“A lot of kids just don’t have it,” McAllister said.
She said many alumni mentees are now police officers, accountants, social service staff and counselors as well as working in many other professions impacting East Texas.
“Our mission is to inspire and encourage young people for leadership through positive relationships,” McAllister said. “Such a cool thing to hear about the times that they spend with mentees.”
‘Absolutely rewarding’
Elijah Cole, 40, of Longview, became a mentor to a 16-year-old boy a year ago.
“My neighbor was part of the program and had encouraged me to do it,” Cole said. “Just do it. It’s absolutely rewarding, and it’s not difficult even though this year has been abnormal. It’s great.”
Cole said he and his mentee share a love of music.
“When we get together, we have a couple of songs to share with the other one,” he said. “It’s cool to get a different viewpoint from my generation to his generation.”
He shares a love of 1990s hip hop and rap with the teen.
“It seems like anytime we get together, you get to see a big smile,” Cole said. “Sometimes people take for granted the things that just come normal in life.”
Mentors are carefully matched with students based on background and experience. Many mentors work full time and are becoming creative through texting and Zoom calls connecting with their mentees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cole’s student moved to Carthage, so their in-person meetings have slowed, but their friendship has not.
“Kids still need mentors and now, more than ever, kids need support,” McAllister said. “We also provide ongoing training for our mentors, going through issues that may come up and working with kids from hard places.”
She said there are about 150 active mentors in addition to staff.
“We have such wonderful people who have stepped forward and are willing to invest in young people,” McAllister said. “They say they grow from the experience maybe more than their mentees do.”
There are mentor trainings every month and new mentor orientations.
“The biggest thing is helping kids cope with difficult life circumstances,” McAllister said. “Helping kids with social and emotional health, helping young people think about what their futures might be and helping young people thrive.”
‘It’s amazing’The program serves students kindergarten through 12th grades, but the majority take part in middle school and high school.
“I think it’s a great opportunity to pour into the lives of others,” Baltes said. “I think I have just as big of a reward as they do because they become like family, too.”
Baltes, who works at Eastman Chemical Co. as a chemical engineer, found out about the Longview program at work.
“It was something they supported,” Baltes said. “They allow me to work around my schedule to go to the meetings.”
Baltes was matched with Ibarra when she was in third grade. The pair spent some time at McDonald’s getting to know each other. Ibarra said she wanted to join the program after her sister joined and she saw her sister going out to dinner.
“I always got a Happy Meal,” Ibarra said. “My sister got to eat and go out to movies and I was like, ‘I want that,’ but it’s much more than that.”
Baltes laughed, adding that Ibarra always ordered Sprite.
“I would take her out and she always told me, ‘when I get my job, I’m taking you out to eat,’” Baltes said. “She’s such a sweetheart and a go-getter.”
Ibarra is a Longview High School student who is also taking college classes at Kilgore College and works part time.
“She’s much more creative than I am,” Baltes said. “We complement each other well. I believe that this girl is going to be one of those CEOs that pop up out of nowhere.”
She said she did not have another adult outside of her family in her life.
“Maybe it’s one reason why I wanted to reach out to someone else,” Ibarra said. “This is not for everyone, but some people should try it. It’s amazing.”
Stability
Ashley Ayala, 23, of Longview, works at Chick-fil-A and is heavily involved in her church. She joined the program in fifth grade and still talks to her mentor regularly.
“When I first got into the program, my mom thought it would be good for me to have a stable female figure in my life,” Ayala said. “For me, reflecting on it, it kind of reminds me of a small group. Your mentor wants more for you than from you.”
She said the group meetings with other mentors and mentees helped her as she grew up, along with her relationship with her mentor.
“It truly is like having a friend forever,” Ayala said. “Sometimes we’re going through deep personal stuff, so it was good to have women to talk to.”
She is considering enlisting in the military and is figuring out what direction she wants to go. One thing is certain — she will continue to talk things out with her mentor.
“I mean, when I get married, she’s going to be the first person I’m inviting,” Ayala said, laughing.