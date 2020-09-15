A city of Longview mentoring program that serves boys and girls has a new name, but the program remains the same.
Forever Friends mentoring program for girls and Co-Pilots mentoring program for boys now fall under the name “Aspire Mentoring Program.” The name change was part of a larger redesign of the logo and marketing materials for the city of Longview’s Partners in Prevention program, which oversees a variety of programs designed to address “community barriers by inspiring hope, connecting partners, and building trusting relationships that transform lives.” In addition to the mentoring program, Partners in Prevention includes the Coalition for Drug-Free Youth, Longview Bridges Out of Poverty and the Unity and Diversity Committee.
An anonymous donor provided money for the organization’s new look.
“We have recognized for some time that Partners in Prevention needed a fresh look. It has been cost-prohibitive up until now,” Partners in Prevention Program Manager Holly Fuller said. “We are very grateful to the donor who is helping make our vision a reality. The logos are now much more cohesive in look and complement the city of Longview logo. Program logos will be unveiled over the next several days on our website and social media sites.”
Lyndell McAllister, mentoring program director for Partners in Prevention, said the mentoring program had received feedback from organizations studying how nonprofits may best promote themselves that the mentoring program was due for a new name and updated look.
“We reviewed a lot of different names,” she said. “We really thought Aspire, which means to really desire to aim toward a goal and put all your effort toward a goal that you’re interesting in — that really spoke to us as a program in what we’re trying to do.”
The mentoring program, which is in its 24th year, wants to inspire youth to leadership through positive relationships, McAllister said.
The name change does not mean the program is now affiliated with any other program, and it does not change the program’s “structural” identity, she said.
“In a way, the program has changed because we’re in a pandemic and we’re going lots of virtual mentoring, but not because of the name change,” McAllister said.
The program provided mentors with a variety of ideas to connect with their mentees using texting, FaceTime or Zoom, online activities and some outdoor activities. It’s been important to continue those relationships at a time when young people are under stress and likely feeling isolated, McAllister said. One activity involved dropping off sunflower seeds with a pot and dirt at the mentees’ homes so they could grow their own sunflowers.
“Mentoring is needed now, maybe even more now than in regular times,” McAllister said.
More mentors are needed local for boys and girls. The next mentor orientation is 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 7 and will likely be conducted at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, so there will be enough space for social distancing. People who are interested in becoming mentors should call the Partners in Prevention Office at (903) 237-1019 or email PIP@longviewtexas.gov .
The mentoring program will host a golf tournament on Oct. 23 at Tempest Golf Club. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. with a shot gun start at 9:30 a.m. For more information, call Partners in Prevention at (903) 237-1019.