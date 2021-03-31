A Longview ministry is gathering donations and taking water to East Texas areas affected by Saturday’s tornadoes.
Over the weekend, Patrick Johnson of J-STAR Ministries took a pallet load of water from Marshall Super 1 Foods, personal items, toiletries and snacks to Carthage and Mt. Enterprise.
“The area was in pretty bad shape,” Johnson said. “You could see tin wrapped around the trees and telephone poles.”
Johnson said he talked with people who were affected.
“The people were in good spirits that I talked to in Mt. Enterprise,” he said.
Johnson said Panola County commissioners told him that areas affected near Carthage are in need of water and tarps. He plans to return to the area with supplies throughout the week.
“I will buy some more water and tarps and head back to Carthage,” he said. “Some other places around there were hit really hard.”
J-STAR Ministries has been working in disaster relief since Hurricane Katrina, Johnson said.
“It started from there, and we kept going,” he said. “It gives us a different perspective in life. A lot of times people think they have it so bad.”
He added that helping clean up areas affected by storms and disasters is good for volunteers and students.
“I always think ‘it could be me,’’ ‘ he said. “My heart goes out to the people affected by these terrible storms. I have had storms in my life.”
Johnson said he hopes to take his students with him this weekend to Panola and Rusk counties.
He said he was pleased to see other service groups helping out, including a group from Shreveport cutting trees and another group offering prayers and support to residents as well as emergency personnel.
“That’s what’s always needed,” Johnson said. “People who can respond in a quick manner. Time is always of the essence. I’ve been doing this for a long time, so I know quickly what kinds of things might be needed.”
J-STAR is accepting donations to take to the two counties this weekend. Johnson said 3 Girls Nutrition, at 174 Beechwood Drive in Longview, is accepting donations on his behalf.
Water, snacks, cleaning supplies, personal hygiene items, tarps and more are needed.
Johnson can be reached at (903) 424-1757