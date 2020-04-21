Longview residents Danny and Peggy Thornton didn’t feel sick when they returned in March from a mission trip to Ecuador.
Still, their sons who live in town wanted the couple to quarantine themselves at home. Their children would bring them groceries, leave them outside and text their parents when they had left.
“We thought it was overkill,” Peggy recalled this week.
Within days, though, Danny had a fever. He and Peggy both were later diagnosed with COVID-19.
“Now, we really understand it was actually God taking care of other people around us, because we had been exposed and didn’t know it,” Peggy said. “If (our sons) had not done that, we would have gone out in public and exposed other people.”
The couple has been married for 48 years and have three sons and eight grandchildren. He once worked at what was Marathon LeTourneau, and when their children had reached school age, she taught at Longview Christian School. They also previously were youth ministers.
Then, they became missionaries, first working in Mexico and Guatemala for five years. About 19 years ago, they decided they would start training youths to help them tell people about Christ in other countries.
Their home base is HighRidge Church in Longview, but their work is supported by other churches in Longview and elsewhere as they lead conferences training youths from churches in other counties for “evangelism,” Danny said.
“We train them in how to do clown, puppet, mime and dance,” Peggy said, with the couple explaining they work with several professionals to teach the youths. “It’s a lot of fun. They have a great time.”
“It’s to attract attention,” Danny said, explaining that the couple will host training conferences for about 3 1/2 days. Then, the participating churches, usually about 60, will host events in parks and in other locations, with the youths using their new skills to tell children and adults about Christ. (The couple tells more about their work at dannypeggy.com .)
“We speak Spanish, so we’ve been to every country in Central and South America,” Danny said. “We’ve done 110 conferences. We’ve also been to Philippines, Thailand and Taiwan.”
They were in Ecuador starting March 4 and returned March 18 to the United States. Concerns about the novel coronavirus developed quickly there, as they did in the United States.
Peggy said they’d completed all their trainings and evangelistic events. They held their last event one afternoon, and that night, Ecuador’s president announced no more large events could be allowed.
“That’s when we knew things were getting tough,” Peggy said, and explained that to that point, no one was wearing masks and people hadn’t been concerned about coming to their events.
“By the time we left, things had really stirred up,” Peggy said.
They caught a plane out of Ecuador and arrived home on a Wednesday. On that Thursday, Danny had a fever. His doctor referred them to an urgent care clinic, where they first were tested for flu. When that was negative, they were tested for COVID-19.
Then, they waited.
Danny said his test was sent to California for processing, while Peggy’s went to Dallas. Three days later, her test results were reported to be negative.
“Twelve days later, when I was already well, they said, ‘You were positive,’” Danny said. “After that, Peggy started having a fever, and she got it from me, and she had her time (being ill).”
Peggy said she wasn’t retested, but she said her doctor diagnosed her based on her symptoms and because she had been around her husband.
The couple said personnel from the sheriff’s office and the county health authority checked on them during their illness. He’s been fever-free about 31 days, Danny said, and she’s gone about 20 days without fever.
They said their experience with the illness was “easy” in comparison to what they’ve heard others have gone through.
He ran fever for a few days, but the cough lasted longer. Peggy said she had fever for three days but was in bed for a week and then didn’t have her full strength back. She also lost her sense of taste.
“We were extremely tired, just couldn’t hardly function we were so tired, fatigued and had the bad cough and fever,” Peggy said. “It took me longer to get over it than it did him.”
She said, though, they feel blessed after hearing how others have been affected.
“We just thank the Lord,” she said.
Ecuador isn’t faring as well as the United States as it battles COVID-19, they said. An NPR news story this week said the government there had acknowledged it doesn’t have an accurate number of people infected by and dying from the illness, because of a lack of testing.
The country has had so many deaths, that morgues and funeral homes have been overwhelmed. In some cases, people are leaving the bodies of the deceased in the streets.
The Thorntons have heard from their main friends in Ecuador, a man and woman who make the puppets they use.
“They tell us how they can only go out like one day a week to get their food and stuff and how hard it is for them,” Peggy said. “They have five children. It’s very, very difficult. There are bodies on the street.”
The couple has put future trips planned to Guatemala, Bolivia and Peru on hold for now.
Danny sees purpose in the time people have now while they’re sheltering at home.
“I kind of think that it’s like the Lord is saying, ‘You might not have prayed too much when you were busy, and I can give you some more time to pray and seek me, and see what’s going on,’” he said.