Longview launched plans more than 20 years ago to build what was first envisioned as a new girls softball complex. In about a year and a half, what instead became the sprawling W.G. “Bill” Lear Sports Complex will be completed
The City Council on Thursday awarded a bid to complete the sports complex, along with a separate bid to update five other city parks, including Stamper Park/Womack Field. All the work is funded by a $104.21 million debt package Longview voters approved in 2018. City Manager Ketih Bonds on Thursday said the city has issued about $52.33 million of that debt so far, with plans to issue the remainder of the debt in 2021-22.
Parks Director Scott Caron on Thursday showed a slide to the council for what was the original Lear Park master plan from 1999.
“For a number of reasons, it has changed significantly since this original version, but the major elements and vision have remained the same,” he said. The city’s 2015 comprehensive plan lists completion of the sports complex, which includes the softball complex, baseball fields, soccer fields, KidsView Playground, natural walking trail, fishing pond, Miracle League Field and Jack Mann Splash Pad, as the 18th priority.
“There have been a number of phases in order to get to the point we are right now,” Caron said, showing the council members a slide listing the projects that have have been completed. “We are especially thankful for the thousands of volunteer hours and monetary donations to get us to this point.”
The bid for Phase 5 was awarded to the Longview firm RLM Enterprises at a cost of almost $7.7 million.
“Phase 5 finishes out all the usable space within the city owned property,” Caron said, including the addition of two more softball fields, two more baseball fields, the conversion of two soccer fields to artificial turf and lighting two additional soccer fields.
Caron said the city is “excited” that RLM presented the winning bid, considering that the firm has built some of the previous phases of the complex, including coordinating all the volunteer efforts to build the Miracle League field.
“We’re real excited to be able to partner with them once again to be able to finish Phase 5,” Caron said.
There weren’t enough funds for planned work on a natural surface trail at the complex, which already exists, but Caron said city crews might tackle the work or it could be addressed if there are funds remaining when the rest of the park is completed
The council also voted to award a $4.2 million contract to Heritage Constructors of Texarkana for work to five city parks: Stamper Park/Womack Field, Jackson Park, McWhorter Park East, Patterson Park and Spring Creek Park. Work at Rollins and Spring Hill Park will take place in Phase 2 of the 2018 bond package.
Citywide park improvements ranked 19th in the city’s comprehensive plan, Caron said, with parks selected for work based on age of playground equipment, the park’s condition, use of amenities and geographic locations. The five parks ranked the highest based on those considerations, he said.
“Stamper Park and Womack Field will receive by far the most dramatic improvements,” Caron said. Work at Stamper Park includes replacing the existing pavilion, installing a new pavilion and moving the basketball courts.
Pecan Street runs between Stamper Park and Womack Field, but Caron said it will be removed, which will provide improved and increased parking.
Womack Fields will get a new entry and concession building, and the football fields will be properly graded and irrigated.
The project rendering Caron presented during the council meeting shows the absence of a fire training facility the surrounding neighborhood has long wanted moved. The city is planning to build a police and fire training facility on land the Longview Economic Development Corp. provided at the Longview Business Park, off U.S. 259. Bonds said on Thursday that the final designs for that project are underway.
“What a wonderful addition we’re going to have to our parks system. Parks are the heart of a community, and it’s great to see us doing the things we’re doing,” especially at Stamper Park/Womack Field, Mayor Andy Mack said.
The park is in Councilwoman Nona Snoddy’s District 2. Mack said he and Snoddy went to football games at Womack Field when they were young.
“It is exciting news to be able to once again see something happening in South Longview and something positive like the parks,” Snoddy said. “It will allow us the chance again to start that gathering once we’re past COVID and utilize the park the way it was meant to be utilized. I’m excited.”
Improvements at the other parks are:
■ Lois Jackson — replace the existing playground and pavilion and install a bathroom, a new playground and a new pavilion
■ McWhorter East: Improve parking, replace a playground and install a new one, install a sand volleyball court, renovate the existing basketball court and build a new one.
■ Patterson: Improve site, parking lot improvements and accessibility and upgrade playground.
Caron said work on Lear Park and other park improvements would probably begin in September. Lear Park will be finished within 18 months, while the other park improvements will be completed in about a year.