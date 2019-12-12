If recycling has any continued future in the city of Longview, it likely will mean more money from customers.
Faced with global market pressures that have Longview paying almost three times what it was taking in for recyclables seven years ago, the city is mulching on three options for the program — discontinue it, increase sanitation rates by $2.50 a month or start charging a $7-a-month subscription for residents and businesses to have their recycling picked up.
Assistant Director of Public Works Dwayne Archer presented the options to council members Thursday during their regular meeting.
Council members also agreed to increase City Manager Keith Bonds’ spending power on contracts, agreements and change orders from $50,000 to $250,000, and they approved a $4.6 million contract to build the final two phases of the Guthrie Creek Shared Use Path.
Recycling
Starting Jan. 1, Rivers Recycling, the Kilgore company that accepts Longview's recycling, will start charging $65 for each ton it takes from the city.
It's an seismic reversal from 2012, when the Rivers paid the city $23 for each ton, Archer said.
Things began changing particularly in 2015, when China — which once accepted 25% of U.S. recyclable waste — began rejecting what it deemed as contaminated waste. That year, Rivers stopped paying the city for recycling.
In 2018, the city agreed to pay Rivers $20 a ton to accept Longview's recyclable waste, Archer said, because it still was cheaper that the $23-a-ton cost of taking it to the landfill.
The $65-a-ton rate starting next year is "really not something that sanitation can bear anymore," Archer said.
No decision was made Thursday. District 4 Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara said she wanted to hear from residents about the matter.
"Right now, I fill up my recycling more than my trash bin," she said.
District 3 Councilman Wray Wade said he didn't think anyone wanted to discontinue the recycling program.
However, Mayor Andy Mack said that the decision will "come down to dollars and cents. … It’s going to take some discussion. It's going to take some thought and some really hard questions."
Spending limit
By unanimous vote, the council authorized an increase in the city manager's limit on contract, agreement and change order expenditures to $250,000 from $50,000, albeit with some provisions.
Among the provisions, the expenditure must not be subject to competitive bid. Also, the city manager must provide written notice to each council member at least five calendar days in advance of the purchase. During that five-day period, each council member can request that the expense, contract or agreement be placed on the full council’s agenda.
The public also can see the proposed expenditures on the city's website and get notifications of those proposals by registering at longviewtexas.gov/notifyme , city spokesman Shawn Hara said.
Mack said it basically means that the city budget will be approved twice.
"This isn’t about hiding things from people or not being transparent. This is about streamlining government," he said.
Council members had tabled the request on Nov. 14 when District 6 Councilman Steve Pirtle and others voiced concerns about upping the spending limit.
Pirtle was not in attendance Thursday.
CenterPoint, consent agenda
The city also agreed to suspend for 90 days CenterPoint Energy's rate increase request.
If approved, residential and commercial customers would see an increase of between 5% and 9% in rates as well as a 12-month, 10-cent-a-month surcharge for CenterPoint to recover its costs related to Hurricane Harvey.
The suspension gives attorneys for Longview and other cities with customers served by CenterPoint up to 125 days to review the rate increases, City Attorney Jim Finley said.
Under consent items, the council:
- Executed a memorandum of understanding with the East Texas Police Academy to allow Longview officers to use the academy’s driving range for training;
- Authorized applying for and accepting a $29,400 grant from the Texas Counts Pooled Fund for 2020 Census/Complete County initiatives;
- Accepted the 2019 Investment Report;
- Authorized an agreement with American Electric Power that allows the conversion of lighting at the Fire Department Training Center to energy-efficient LED;
- Accepted hike and bike trail improvements from Akin Park to Cargill Trailhead that were completed by Excel Utility Construction Inc. of Shreveport;
- Accepted water and sewer improvements on Lake Drive, Shely Street and Ninth Street that were completed by Wicker Construction Inc. of Shreveport;
- Accepted the Whatley Road Lift Station Force Main Improvements and Evergreen Street Sewer Line Replacement Project completed by ASB Utility Construction LLC of Shreveport;
- Awarded a $563,017 contract to D&D Pipeline Consultants of Longview to construct water system improvements at Second, Magrill and Whaley streets;
- Awarded a $427,000 contract to McInnis Brothers Construction Inc. of Minden, Louisiana, to construct the Lake Cherokee 10 million-gallons-per-day raw water pump project;
- Accepted roof renovations to the Development Services Building that were completed by Clean Cut Roofing and Restoration LLC of White Oak;
- Adopted the Hart InterCivic Verity Duo Voting System in all city elections that are conducted by Gregg County;
- Authorized licensing agreements that allow balloon structures to be placed at specified downtown locations within city-owned right of way as part of the Longview 150 Liftoff 2020 Balloon Sculpture Project.