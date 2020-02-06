Amnesty and savings are again available for defendants with outstanding warrants in Longview Municipal Court, but for a limited time only.
Until April 30, anyone with an outstanding warrant can have their warrant fees removed and possibly save an additional 20% off their fines while getting protection from a trip to jail.
“We encourage anyone with an outstanding warrant through our court to take this opportunity to save some money and get a fresh start. Anyone that comes to the clerk’s office to take care of their outstanding warrants will be given safe harbor,” according to a media statement from the city.
When a defendant comes into Municipal Court voluntarily and pays at least one half the total amount due and starts a payment plan for the balance owed, the court will remove all warrant fees, according to the city.
Additionally, anyone who pays in full will save 20% off their fine — court costs not included.
For people unable to pay half down or the full amount owed but willing to make the effort of coming in and clearing up their warrants, the court may work out an agreeable action plan.
For information, call (903) 237-1186 or visit the Municipal Court at 300 W. Cotton St., Longview.