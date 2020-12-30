The Longview Municipal Court is offering a fresh start for those with active outstanding warrants starting in 2021.
The warrant amnesty program will run from Friday through April 30. The program will help those with warrants through the court to save money.
“Anyone that comes to the clerk’s office to take care of their outstanding warrants will be given safe harbor,” according to a statement from the city. “All warrant fees will be removed when a citizen voluntarily contacts the court to pay a minimum of one half the total amount due and start a payment plan for the balance owed.”
Anyone who pays in full will save an additional 20% off of the fine amount. The savings is applied to the fine, not court costs.
The court will also offer assistance to people who cannot pay half down or pay in full and will work out an action plan for anyone who is willing to make the effort to come in and clear up their warrants, the statement said.
To take advantage of the program, visit the Municipal Court in person, mask required, at 302 West Cotton Street in Longview. Due to COVID-19, the amnesty program may also be accessed by phone at (903) 237-1186 or online at www.longviewtexas.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2962 .