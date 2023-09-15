A man who already is facing a murder charge in Gregg County is back in jail, charged with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony.
John Lee Smith, 25, was arrested July 21, 2022, and charged with murder and felon in possession of a firearm in the death of 31-year-old Phillip Hudson.
Hudson was killed in a shooting in the 100 block of Arthur Street in Longview. Court and jail records show Smith was placed on pre-trial release earlier this year on bonds totaling $125,000.
Smith was arrested again Aug. 25 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting of a man named Triston Burns, who said he's from Dallas, according to an affidavit written by Longview Police Officer Tyler Webb that was used to obtain an arrest warrant for Smith.
Smith remained jailed Thursday on $250,000 bond.
Longview police learned of the most recent incident after Burns drove himself to a Tyler hospital and told a Tyler detective he was shot in Longview at an unknown address. He identified Smith as the shooter.
The affidavit says Burns' injuries were serious, and he had to be intubated and undergo emergency surgery. Webb and Longview Police Detective Blake Dickerson later spoke with Burns at the Tyler hospital.
"Triston told (Webb) that on 08/13/2023 around 6:30 a.m. he met with John Smith prior to going to Dallas, Texas, where he lived," the affidavit says. "Triston stated that he went to 137 Arthur and showed me messages on Facebook Messenger between John and him with that address.
"Triston would tell (Webb) that John was out on bond with an ankle monitor for murder. Triston stated that after they had a conversation about their friendship, John asked if Triston would take him to a house in town. Triston stated that although hesitant due to being in a rush to get to Dallas, he gave John a ride."
Burns then said Smith guided him to an unknown location.
"Triston stated when the two got there he parked his vehicle at an angle half in the driveway and halfway in the roadway to leave quickly," the affidavit says. Smith, however, asked Burns for a hug prior to leaving so Burns exited the vehicle and gave Smith a hug. Burns then got back into his vehicle, but Smith got upset and wanted another hug.
"Triston said he got back out of his vehicle and John tried to kiss him, which caused him to lean backwards out of reaction," the affidavit says. "Triston said after this, John produced a small pistol from his waistband and shot him one time in the chest."
Webb observed Burns' injuries and that he was missing "two large fake fingernails that were white in color on his left hand."
"Triston recalled immediately after John shot him, John tried getting in his vehicle, which made Triston believe that John intended to shoot and rob Triston of his vehicle. Triston's vehicle is a blue two-door Audi," the affidavit says. "Triston continued and stated that he was able to get between John and the vehicle and Triston quickly sped away and went to a hospital in Tyler."
Burns also told Webb there would be "large fake fingernails" at the location because they were broken off when he tried closing his vehicle door after he was shot, the affidavit says. "Triston also stated there would be two gray house shoes at the location as well."
Officers were able to find the location on Budd Place in Longview and discovered the house shoes and "two large fake fingernails" at the edge of the driveway there.
A neighbor there described hearing a gunshot early Aug. 23 and seeing a blue car leaving at a "high rate of speed" afterward.
Burns was able to identify Smith from his Gregg County Jail mugshot and from Smith's Facebook profile, the affidavit says.