Longview Museum of Fine Arts is bringing back the magic this year during its annual Halloween fundraiser, Magic and Mayhem.
Tickets are available to the fundraiser, which is scheduled 6 p.m. Oct. 30 at The Summit Club. Proceeds from Magic and Mayhem support the museum and its programs.
“Magic and Mayhem is the museum’s only fundraiser,” Executive Director Tiffany Jehorek said. “It’s really a thank you for our sponsors and our members. Without our sponsors, we wouldn’t be here.”
In 2020, the museum’s fundraiser was held virtually as Jehorek and a few other museum supporters did a Facebook Live stream. Jehorek said she’s looking forward to “bringing back the magic” with the return to an in-person event this year.
This year’s theme is “Disco Inferno,” and Jehorek said she hopes to see 350 to 400 people in attendance.
“This is a big year for us,” she said. “We will be revealing the latest plans for the new building, announcing how much we’ve raised so far and letting people know what the plan is for the upcoming next six months.”
Earlier this year, LMFA purchased a former bank building in downtown to be the future home of the museum. That building is being renovated with tentative plans for the museum to officially debut in the new location in early 2023. A capital fundraising campaign is underway to aid in the efforts.
Items for a silent auction being offered through Magic and Mayhem already are available to view and bid upon. The items will be on display at the museum, including from 5 to 8 p.m. during Thursday’s ArtWalk, for the public to view. Bidding is online.
This year’s silent auction features artwork, including from artist Sherry Giryotas, who has an exhibit opening this week at LMFA, as well as a bicycle provided by Woolley G’s Bike and Fitness, diamond earrings from Jim Bartlett Fine Jewelry, a necklace from Murray Jewelry, a photograph from O. Rufus Lovett’s Rangerette exhibition, and more.
Magic and Mayhem was started in 2016 as a fundraiser for the art museum. Tied to Halloween, most people in attendance wear costumes, and costume awards are given out at the event.
This year will feature a new VIP tent, sponsored by Harley’s Liquor. The tent will feature top-shelf liquors, signature champagne and more. There is an added fee for access to the VIP tent.
To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.lmfa.org.