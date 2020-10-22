The Longview Museum of Fine Arts is hoping to create a little magic and mayhem with a virtual fundraiser Saturday.
The museum is transitioning its annual Magic and Mayhem fundraiser into a virtual Facebook Live event this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Executive Director Tiffany Jehorek said. For 2020, the fundraiser is taking on an “all mayhem, no magic” theme.
A silent auction is open as part of the fundraiser. LMFA has raised $17,000 since the silent auction opened Oct. 14, but the organization hopes to raise $30,000 by Saturday night. Funds raised help underwrite the museum’s annual operating budget.
The Facebook Live fundraising event will feature a talk show style format with Jehorek and Longview native Tyler Lohr as hosts. There will also be special guests and many costumed characters in the form of Batman, Poison Ivy, Catwoman, Robin and others.
“Who knows who’s going to appear?” Jehorek said. “Like Vanna White, you could see Batman holding up items.”
The hosts will show silent auction items to Facebook Live viewers and give a little information about some of the items, she said.
For those who want to see items in advance or bid in advance, visit LMFA’s website at www.lmfa.org and click on “2020 Mayhem Online Auction.” Potential donors can then view items and register for an account to make a bid.
“Each item has a picture and a description, but if they want to come and see the items beforehand, they’re on display here at the museum,” Jehorek said. The museum is at 215 E. Tyler St. in downtown Longview.
In addition to the talk show and silent auction, the Facebook Live event also will jump to other watch parties via Zoom and will feature videos for the city’s cultural arts district, Arts!Longview, and others.
“We will have some shenanigans, some mayhem and hopefully a little magic,” Jehorek said.