The Longview Museum of Fine Arts has joined a program that allows people who receive food assistance (SNAP) benefits to visit at no cost with the presentation of an EBT card.
Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, is administered by the Association of Children’s Museums to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits, according to information from LMFA.
Similar free and reduced admission is available through the Museums for All program to eligible members of the public at more than 850 museums across the country.
“The partnership with Museums for All is part of the LMFA’s broad commitment to provide everyone in our community with a safe space to relax, recharge, and connect,” said Tiffany Nolan Jehorek, executive director and curator of exhibitions at LMFA.
General admission to the museum is $5 for teens and adults. Children younger than 12 and LMFA members are admitted for free.
For information, go to lmfa.org .