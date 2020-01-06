In an effort to keep up with the rest of downtown Longview’s revitalization, the Longview Museum of Fine Arts is looking into renovations.
Executive Director Tiffany Jehorek said she wants the museum to have a more inviting facade and long-lasting structure that fits in with downtown.
Her vision, however, could take longer to become real. Unexpected high prices of bids mean the museum will have to raise more money before it can start construction, she said.
Jehorek said she started noticing a need for repairs a couple of years ago. In 2017, there were some structural issues. The building had shifted, leaving a 2-inch gap between the window and building.
The museum called someone to repair it with caulk, but Jehorek said it was only a temporary fix for a building that needs more attention.
In October 2018, a storm caused rips and tears in the awnings at the front of the building, she said.
The museum had assessors come look at the building. Bids for the renovations needed came in Dec. 23 at around $800,000, Jehorek said. Currently, the museum has raised $480,000.
Half of that came from VeraBank, CEO and president Brad Tidwell said.
“We have been involved with LMFA for a number of years,” Tidwell, who also is a member of the museum board, said. “We bought the building next door about a year and a half ago and are doing a lot of work ourselves with our building around it. It just felt like it was a really good way for us to continue our support of improvements downtown.”
Tidwell said the museum is an important resource and part of the community, which is another reason the bank wanted to invest in the renovations.
Jehorek said she had hoped to have started construction by now, but the high cost has the museum revisiting with the architect and donors.
“We’ve got to rethink, and we’re going to revisit and see what we can do,” she said. “Everything’s fine, nothing’s falling over, it just looks terrible. Hopefully, I’ll know something here in the next month.”
The new design plan would change the front of the building, add a lobby, convert the current gift shop to storage and change some of the spacing in the galleries.
The awnings would be extended from 4 feet to 8 feet so some tables and chairs could be added under the shade. The lobby would be like a community space, Jehorek said.
“The two main purposes, really, is to create a facade and fix our structural issues,” she said. “But also, create a facade that looks like a destination, that looks like a place for you to be.”
In 2019, Longview was officially approved to create the Arts!Longview Cultural District. Cultural districts are special zones that harness the power of cultural resources to stimulate economic development and community revitalization, and they can become focal points for generating businesses, attracting tourists, stimulating cultural development and fostering civic pride, according to information at arts.texas.gov .
Jehorek said she believes the cultural district will help drive more people to donate to the museum for renovations.
“We are the cornerstone of the cultural arts district,” she said. Museums are economic drivers, and that’s the whole thing about the cultural arts district, so we want this to be the community’s museum. We’d like for everyone to know there is a museum; we’d like for Longview to be known for the Longview Museum of Fine Arts.”