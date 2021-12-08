Valery Guignon believes people should wear art because it makes life more fun.
Guignon was situated Tuesday in a cozy corner of the Longview Museum of Fine Arts displaying a variety of clothes and accessories such as scarves, wallets, hats and jewelry on the opening day of the annual Holiday Tea Room and Market.
The four-day event, which features a variety of local vendors, was started by the Friends of the Museum Guild more than 20 years ago as a fundraiser.
Handmade clothing, jewelry, paintings, art décor, home furnishings and even seasoning blends are among the items offered at the market.
Guignon considers herself an artist, designer and inventor. It's her second year attending the market as a vendor, and she said she returned because of the great customers and how well her products sold this past year.
Guignon, who lives in Winnsboro, has a degree in industrial design from the Pratt Institute in New York. At one point, she was a welder and taught welding classes at the art museum. She said she has 40 years of experience in the art field.
She hand-dyes all of the fabrics she uses to make her garments and even uses scraps left from the design process to make additional pieces.
Guignon showed off ornaments she had made from leftover fabric that could be used for a variety of things such as a Christmas tree ornament or a purse accessory.
She said her creative mind has been at work for as long as she can remember.
"I got my start when I figured out how to get my thumb and forefingers to work together," she said.
Guignon also has crocheted items as part of her display. She said she views crocheting as a sculpting medium because each hook is similar to a dab of paint.
She said she even utilizes the leftover scrap paper from her studio when she hand-dyes fabrics.
"I don't waste anything. ... I turn it over and I take it and I rub it into the table," Guignon said.
The resulting "prints" also are for sale at her station.
A card sitting on a display table reads: "Dress for the theatre of your life." Guignon said it's a personal message she likes to live by and wants to inspire others with.
Norma Cochran Rogers was at the market Tuesday displaying her various watercolor and oil pastel paintings.
She said she has attended the market for about three years and keeps coming back because it's a good way to get her art out to the public.
"It's such a nice event with so many vendors and really nice pieces of work, and it was successful for me in the past as far as selling some pieces," Rogers said.
She has a variety of works on display, but many are illustrations of birds, which she said are of particular interest to her.
Rogers said her favorite part of the process is seeing a piece come together.
"In the beginning when I started these, I have no idea of how it's gonna turn out," Rogers said. "But what's interesting to me is as I layer the paint, as I'm doing the painting, it just sort of develops and that's just — it's exciting."
Rogers said she grew up drawing and painting as a child, and it excited her to see the development of a piece.
She said she wants her paintings to convey realism and hopes that when people view them, they can think, "I could've seen that in nature."
Tim Tucker, who owns and operates Tucker's Southern Smoke Perfection Seasoning, has a display at the market in conjunction with That Girl's Boutique.
Tucker said he got his start as an 18-year-old working as a busboy at a barbeque restaurant in Austin.
He said his love for seasoning came from his time at the restaurant.
"My original thought was, 'What (Greenberg Smoked Turkeys) did to the turkey, that's what I wanna do with all the other meats,' " Tucker said.
Tucker has an assortment of seasoning blends for sale, including his most popular, "OG," which has a brown sugar base with a zing on the end. His core line includes "Pink," a pink Himalayan seasoned salt; "Taco," a spicy taco seasoning blend; "Frank Frank," a seasoning blend designed as a hot dog topper or sausage dipper; and many others.
Tucker manufactures all of the seasonings himself along with the packaging, which is all done in White Oak. He pointed out a portion of the packaging that was unique to him.
"I lost my Dad when I was 9, and I always wanted to be in business with him, so I took his signature to my art guy and that's my Dad's signature (on the label)," Tucker said.
He said he is working on a line of dip fries that could be used for catfish and frog's legs. He said his next line will be no-salt and low-salt variants of his current blends.
Tucker's seasoning blends are sold at That Girl's Boutique and Baron's as well as online and First Monday Trade Days in Canton.
This is Tucker's fourth returning to the market with Karrie Traylor, who owns That Girl's Boutique in Longview.
He said he came back because traditionally, this is the best show he does for his product.