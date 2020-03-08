The 60th Annual Student Invitational art contest at the Longview Museum of Fine Arts went on display Saturday, with its official opening March 15.
Guest juror Emily Young Feazel joined Museum Executive Director Tiffany Jehorek on Thursday in perusing the 279 exhibits in nine categories from students at 14 Longview-area high schools, including a homeschooling group.
“We love it this year. It seems the students’ artwork is diverse and executed, and we’re pleased with how we were able to arrange it,” Jehorek said.
Categories include oils, acrylics, photography, digital photography, sculpture, pottery, mixed media, pencil and more. Monetary awards given in all categories are underwritten by a former Student Invitational participant.
“For some students, it’s the first time that they actually realize, ‘Hey, I might could make some money doing art. This could be a pathway to a career of sorts,’ “ Jehorek said.
Students also have the option of selling their works, though most students indicate that they want to keep their pieces.
Many of the students set a price of $100, but some put their exhibits up for sale at varying prices.
Yesenia Lopez of Spring Hill High School is asking $5,000 for her sculpture titled “There’s More to be Held.”
Palmer Mann of Trinity School of Texas is requesting only $8 for his sculpture, “Le Singe.”
The public can bid for available student exhibits when the invitational holds its opening reception at 2 to 4 p.m. March 15 at the museum, 215 E. Tyler St. That’s when winners selected by Young Feazel will be announced.
“The first thing I look for is originality — something I haven’t seen before,” said Young Feazel, who is designer of exhibits and special events at the R.W. Norton Art Gallery in Shreveport.
“Second, I usually look for just creativity. It’s much more interesting to look at something that maybe you put some thought into instead of just copied something from a picture. You can tell when an artist has done that.” she said. “And then, just inspiration and promise, so their use of techniques, their understanding of their use of mediums that they’re working in and whether it’s paint, pen and ink, or sculpture. So it’s exciting to see whenever young kids like this are, you can tell, already interested in really putting some thought behind it.”
Guests can tour the invitational’s exhibits during the museum’s normal business hours through March 28.
The museum’s next exhibits will be “Kilgore College Rangerettes-Celebrating 80 Years,” by O. Rufus Lovett, and the Gregg County Historic Landmark Interpretations, which both begin April 11.