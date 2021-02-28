The Longview Museum of Fine Arts is cementing its legacy in the heart of downtown with the acquisition of a former bank building that soon will become the museum’s home.
This past week, LMFA closed on the purchase of the former Longview National Bank and Regions Bank building at the corner of Fredonia and Methvin streets in downtown. The museum plans to renovate and restore areas of the building with the intention to begin occupying the space by summer 2022.
“This journey started nine months ago, and we are so excited for this day to have finally arrived,” museum Executive Director Tiffany Jehorek said.
The new space will allow LMFA to more than double its existing 16,500-square-foot space to showcase the arts. More importantly, museum board members said, it will allow the facility to become an arts hub in the community and raise its profile across the state as a cultural arts destination.
“This is a momentous occasion. We’re really excited. It’s been many months in the making. In some ways it feels like the finale, but really it’s just the beginning,” said Jennifer Ware, who is president of the museum’s board. “It really will cement us as a landmark right here in the heart of downtown.”
The journey
The art museum was first established by the Junior League of Longview in 1958. Though it has moved locations over the years, it has been in downtown on Tyler Street since 1998. With a permanent collection of more than 700 pieces of art, LMFA displays its permanent collection in its main gallery and features traveling exhibits in its adjoining galleries.
The museum began considering a move to the former bank building about nine months ago as an effort to grow its space and define itself as a cultural arts hub. The museum launched a capital campaign to raise $5 million to purchase and renovate the building as well as to establish an endowment and maintenance fund for the building.
Prior to purchasing the building, Jehorek noted that two things needed to happen. First, the museum need to secure a buyer for its present location on Tyler Street. VeraBank, which owns property next door to the existing museum, agreed to purchase the space.
Brad Tidwell, president and CEO of VeraBank, said buying the existing building made sense for the bank as it owns the 10-story building next door and is looking to grow its footprint downtown. The bank, which has more than $3 billion in assets, has needed additional space for training as it has grown, he said. The museum will stay in its present building until renovations are completed at its new property downtown.
Not only does the move make sense for VeraBank, it also makes sense for LMFA, said Tidwell, who also is on the museum’s board of directors.
“There is a real beauty to this structure. It’s the history; it’s the quality of this building. This building was built to last,” he said of the former Longview National Bank and Regions Bank building. “What we can do in here to exhibit our own collection as well as others work for the community is going to be enhanced in so many ways. ... It’s a great community investment.”
Aside from finding a buyer for its present location, Jehorek said the museum also needed to secure funding toward its capital campaign, which it did through donations and a “generous gift” from an unnamed Texas foundation. Jehorek said the museum has raised 38% of its $5 million goal.
“The faith and commitment from these two entities (VeraBank and the foundation) says volumes about what this move will mean for downtown Longview’s redevelopment and vitality and the museum’s role in creating that synergy,” she said.
New space
The former Longview National Bank and Regions Bank building was designed in 1960 by Wilson, Morris, Crain and Anderson Architects, who also designed the Astrodome in Houston. The new location increases the museum’s footprint from 16,500 square feet to 44,000 square feet.
The location, which comes with a parking garage, sits in the heart of downtown Longview across from the Gregg County Courthouse. Jehorek said she believes the building’s location will help generate tourism, community pride and involvement, and serve as a centralized hub for the arts.
In its main lobby, the building features “The Great Lone Star,” a gold, aluminum and stainless steel wire sculpture by artist Richard Lippold. A similar sculpture was installed at the Lincoln Center in New York City around the same time.
The star was purchased by architect B.W. Crain Jr. in 1957 for $15,000 and was recently appraised at $175,000, according to information provided by the museum.
The star will become a hallmark for LMFA as it will continue to adorn the main lobby. Additionally, a 70-foot mosaic counter designed by now-deceased Houston artist Herbert Mears appraised for $145,000, according to LMFA.
Roger Johnson, who owned the former bank property, and his family donated the two pieces to the museum when LMFA purchased the building.
Johnson, who also is on the museum’s board, said this past week that he is excited to see the museum move into a new space that be believes will serve it for at least the next 50 years.
“For the downtown community, it’s important that we have the arts represented. We have visited other dynamic communities, and a key component to all of them is that they have the arts represented well in the heart of their city. That’s what we’re trying to do here,” Johnson said. “We’re happy to have the museum take this place. It’s a wonderful opportunity for them, and it is wonderful for our community to have the arts represented.”
LMFA plans to renovate and restore the first floor, while continuing to lease the second floor to other businesses and nonprofit organizations. The first floor encompasses the main lobby and the original 1940s Longview National Bank lobby, and will house the museum’s gallery space, administrative offices, vault, art preparation and conservation area.
The basement level will house the ArtWorks Creative Learning Center, meeting spaces, auditorium, storage and artist studio spaces. The museum hopes to transform some of the outdoor space into a café and gift shop for pedestrian traffic, building tenants and museum guests.
Jehorek said she remains grateful for the community’s support and invites anyone interested in learning more about the efforts to contact the museum.
“It takes our entire community working together to nurture our vibrant culture and uphold Longview as a home that fosters beauty, creativity and the arts,” Jehorek said.