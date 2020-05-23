An exhibit that opened recently at the Longview Museum of Fine Arts honors Longview's heritage — picking up from a celebration that got cut short when the global COVID-19 pandemic shut down the city's spring-filled calendar of 150th birthday events.
Executive Director Tiffany Jehorek said the museum reopened May 12, after being shuttered because of the virus.
The Longview 150 exhibit features works based on Texas registered landmarks within the city limits of Longview.
"I think everyone's really going to enjoy learning about Longview's history through art, and you'll be so pleased to see what talented artists we have right here in East Texas," Jehorek said.
Jehorek said the roughly 50 paintings were all created by East Texas artists.
"There's so many different Texas historic landmarks that they've chosen," she said. "So, it's so interesting. We've all learned so much about Longview's history, its founders, its historic homes."
Jehorek said visitors will experience how the local artists see the city's history.
"I think you will find that your knowledge of your city becomes enriched," she said.
The exhibit will be on display through June 27 at the museum at 215 E. Tyler St. in Longview.
Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Admission is free for members or $5 for guests. For information, go to lmfa.org .