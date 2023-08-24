When the Longview Museum of Fine Arts opens its new home on Fredonia Street, Tiffany Jehorek is working to ensure visitors will walk through the doors without an admission charge.
Jehorek, the museum's executive director, said during Wednesday's State of the Museum event inside the old Regions Bank at 213 N. Fredonia St. that LMFA will offer free admission beginning in September.
While an anonymous donation will fund 12 months of free admissions, Jehorek said she's determined to find another donor or another method of keeping that policy permanent.
"I thought it was a lovely gesture, and I'm so excited, and I'm looking forward to see if it brings more visitors and exposes the museum to more people," she said.
LMFA officials announced the purchase of the Fredonia Street building in February 2021. VeraBank has purchased the current LMFA building at 215 E. Tyler St. and is allowing the museum to remain there until it moves.
Jehorek told a crowd Wednesday that while the museum has a design plan for what it wants the new building to look like, it's "value engineering" how best to do that.
"We're not rebidding the project; we have a contractor (RLM General Contractors)," Jehorek said. "But we're looking at different ways to do this project ... trying to see if we can scale back maybe some of the design and bid that."
She said she expects to find out within the next 60 days what, if any, changes can be made to the design plan.
Jehorek said the museum continues to live by its mission to seek to enrich lives and ignite a passion for the arts. She said its vision is to become the premier art museum in East Texas.
"And that's happening," she said. "We've had about 10,000 visitors in the year, and those visitors have come from 41 counties in Texas."
Jehorek said LMFA is the only art museum within 30 miles, and yet she still frequently hears people say they weren't aware the city has an art museum. Since this past year, it has worked to update its website and social media pages and along with a Facebook page, LMFA has Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok and YouTube pages.
In an effort to expand its reach, the museum also recently teamed with students from Trinity School of Texas for its upcoming "Spiritual Expressions of Latin America" exhibition. Students are set to translate all of the wall labels for pieces in the exhibit into Spanish to help make it more inclusive, Jehorek said. Additionally, Trinity students will continue to assist all of the museum's exhibitions moving forward.
The "Spiritual Expressions" exhibit is set Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, while the "Ten Texas Tornados and Haikus and Horizons" exhibit is Sept. 7 to Dec. 20. In addition, the Conversations with Curators lecture series is scheduled Sept. 10.
This past month, the former Regions Bank building was officially added to the National Register of Historic Places. The designation will help the museum apply for grants as it moves forward with renovations at the building.