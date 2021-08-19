Families are invited to Longview Museum of Fine Arts on Saturday for a day of free, art-filled fun.
LMFA is bringing back its annual free Family Arts Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The last Family Arts Day was held in 2019 before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The museum will open its doors free to the public. Families can view the museum's exhibition of "The American West" and participate in a variety of art-themed activities, including a scavenger hunt, art and mural projects, face painting, gallery tours and more.
"It will be a lot of fun, and it offers families something different to do," museum Executive Director Tiffany Jehorek said. "Bring your cowboy hat and your Western boots and learn a little about Western history."
From iconic portraits of cowboys to paintings documenting historic moments in Texas history, LMFA's current exhibition invites the public to experience "The American West." The exhibit features work from two private collectors in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Artists on display include such names as Teal Blake, Sophy Brown, John Cowan, Otis Dozier, Victor Higgins, Alexandre Hogue, Harry Jackson, Greg Kelsey, Perry Nichols, Frank Reaugh, Porfirio Salinas and Xiang Zhang.
As families explore the exhibit Saturday, they'll also get to take part in activities that correlate to the artwork. Artist James Ray created wooden figures of a cowboy and cowgirl with cutouts of the face for visitors to pose for pictures. He also crafted a boot designed so that it will look as if a child is climbing out of it. Those figures will be placed strategically throughout the museum for photo opportunities, Jehorek said.
There will be a scavenger hunt throughout the museum, and Diane Kaiser will offer face painting. A Western cartoon will play in the Texas Bank & Trust Lecture Hall at LMFA, while Kona Ice will be set up out front selling treats. There also will be two storytime areas manned by volunteers, and museum docents will be throughout the museum for questions.
The museum also has transformed some of the artwork on display in "The American West" exhibit into coloring pages for children, Jehorek said.
A special highlight is a felt mural created by local artists. The artists cut out such figures as cowboys, Native Americans, cacti and other western-themed figures. Children can use the figures on the felt to create their own mural, Jehorek said. Those who helped craft the felt mural are Kaiser, Beverly Hawkins, Lyn Mazey and Sally Moser. There also will be a drip art mural in ArtWorks for older children, Jehorek said.
LMFA's free Family Arts Day is made possible through a grant from the Blue Star Museums program. According to the program's website, Blue Star Museums is a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and museums across America to offer free admission to active-duty military personnel and their families, including National Guard and Reserve.
Jehorek said the Family Arts Day is free for the community.
For information, visit www.lmfa.org.