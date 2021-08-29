Longview’s National Night Out Kick-Off will be held as a drive-thru event because of COVID-19 concerns.
The kick-off is scheduled 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Longview Convention Complex, 100 Grand Blvd.
Participants are asked to drive under the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center breezeway to register a neighborhood party. Participants also can pick up a yard sign and other party promotional items.
The first 30 vehicles will receive a door prize.
National Night Out parties are scheduled Oct. 5. The events encourage neighbors to get to know each other and help build a partnership between the police and the community as well as educate residents on crime prevention.
For information, visit LongviewTexas.gov/NNO .