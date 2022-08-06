A National Night Out kick-off celebration is set 6 p.m. Aug. 30 at the Longview Exhibit Center.
During the event, residents are encouraged to learn how to hold a neighborhood party for the upcoming National Night Out event, which is scheduled Oct. 4.
The city of Longview, the Longview Police Department, Longview Fire Department, Partners in Prevention and the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office coordinate National Night Out each year.
National Night Out unites communities and local law enforcement by holding annual parties to encourage residents to get to know their neighbors, to build a partnership between the police and the community, and to educate everyone on crime prevention, according to the city of Longview.
For information, visit LongviewTexas.gov/NNO .