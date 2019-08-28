Longview’s National Night Out kickoff party is scheduled 6 p.m. Tuesday at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview.
This is the 36th anniversary of National Night Out and the 29th year the city of Longview will participate in the awareness campaign against crime.
The kickoff event will feature child ID, emergency vehicle displays, vendor booths and other family activities.
The event also will provide information for those interested in hosting a National Night Out party on Oct. 8. Neighborhood watch groups, apartment complex representatives, city officials, Longview police officers and Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies will be available to answer questions about the Night Out parties.
For information, call (903) 237-1019, email nno@longviewtexas.gov or go to LongviewTexas.gov/NNO .