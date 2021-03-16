Longview native fashion designer Brandon Maxwell has been named creative director for two of its fashion brands designed to be "elevated" labels.
The collaboration, announced Tuesday, is a first for Walmart's private brand apparel business, which is expanding to include quality, on-trend fashion pieces for customers, the company said in a statement. In his role as creative director, Maxwell will oversee four seasonal collections annually for the labels, Free Assembly and Scoop. He will be responsible for collection design and providing input into material selection, sourcing and production, according to the company. Maxwell will begin his work with the holiday collection this year for the labels, prior to releasing a full collection in spring 2022.
“Working with Walmart has long been a dream of mine. Like many people across the country who live in a small town, Walmart was the destination for everything where I grew up in Texas, including clothing,” Maxwell said in a statement. “This partnership allows me to bring the experience and joy of fashion to countless people who live in small towns across the country. Everyone deserves to have access to well-designed clothing at an accessible price point. I am energized by this collaboration with Walmart, as it is not only an opportunity to make exceptional design accessible to all but with our charitable initiatives, we will work to help people improve their lives. That is after all the most fashionable thing we can do.”
Born and raised in Longview, Maxwell is known for his red-carpet gowns and award-winning runway creations. A graduate of Trinity School of Texas in Longview, Maxwell began his fashion journey as a child playing under the racks at Riff's, the clothing store in which his grandmother worked. His experiences there laid the foundation for a career in fashion styling.
With his own brand now, Maxwell’s fashion designs are frequently seen on powerful women over the world including Lady Gaga, Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Nicole Kidman and Meghan Markle. He’s won many international awards for his designs and has served as a judge and associate producer on the TV series, "Project Runway."
Maxwell has said his success was inspired by the strong women he knew growing up in Longview including his mother Pam Woolley and grandmother Louise Johnson.
“Brandon is a powerhouse in the fashion industry. His designs are beautiful, youthful, timeless and expertly tailored,” Denise Incandela, executive vice president of apparel and private brands for Walmart, said in a statement. “Our shared fashion values of accessibility and commitment to incredible design and quality make him an ideal partner for Walmart. Bringing his distinctive design talent to our elevated brand collections of Free Assembly and Scoop, allows Walmart to offer customers stylish, high-quality fashion at an extraordinary value.”
As a part of this partnership and his ongoing commitment to giving back to the community, Maxwell has also designed a line of face masks available exclusively at Walmart. Timed to the launch of Maxwell’s face masks, Walmart is donating $100,000 to DonorsChoose.org , a charity selected by Maxwell for its dedication to helping public school teachers get the funding they need for materials and experiences that will help their students learn.