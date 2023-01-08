Rapper and Longview native Al Davis, known as AL-D*300, returned Saturday to his old neighborhood for a block party celebrating his latest album release and to "give back" something positive to the community.
“You’re going to have to instill it in yourself to give back,” said Davis, who lives in Houston. “In Longview, there are so many who are in need. My hope is that I can inspire people to do it.”
He said he first went to prison when he was 18 and now aims to spread positivity.
“My goal is to start this process of giving back and let’s do as best as we can. Let’s give the most to try to resurrect these communities we tear down,” he said previously. “I just want to be a catalyst to that kind of change. But even if I’m not, I want to make this a habit with me, to make this a normal thing.”