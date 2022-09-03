A Longview native is set to make his television debut next week after competing in NBC's "Capital One College Bowl."
Nitin Rangu, 21, was valedictorian of Longview High School's Class of 2019 and was awarded a National Merit Scholarship, which helped him attend The University of Oklahoma.
Rangu is a senior at OU and studies psychology with a minor in biology. He's in the middle of applying to medical schools, and he hopes to be accepted to and specialize in ophthalmology.
He said he'd like to be accepted into the new University of Texas at Tyler School of Medicine since it'd be nice to be back in East Texas.
While attending OU this semester, Rangu said he was approached by a producer for the College Bowl. The description for the show says: "Peyton Manning and Cooper Manning host as the nation’s greatest colleges and universities face off in the ultimate battle of brains. With a wide variety of subjects, teams must work together to test their knowledge in a five-round tournament. The top two schools advance to the final where they compete for the coveted 'Capital One College Bowl' trophy and life-changing scholarship money."
Capital One, which sponsors the College Bowl, will award $1 million in scholarships, providing all student competitors from the competing institutions with tuition assistance for their participation.
Rangu said he was shocked when we was asked to be featured on the program.
"Someone actually reached out to me, and I was so like, surprised. I didn't even think it was like a real thing," he said. "I just kind of went though the whole process of going on a TV show. Getting to travel was a really fun experience."
Rangu competed with OU students Peyton Armstrong and Eli Martin and traveled to Atlanta to film the program. (He couldn't reveal the results of the College Bowl before it airs.)
Rangu knows both of his teammates as Martin has been one of his roommates since Rangu was a freshman, and Armstrong attended class with Rangu his sophomore year. Armstrong also volunteers at the OU food pantry, where Rangu is the student director.
"It was really nice to do that with people I already knew," Rangu said. "I think the big thing was the benefit for us was there was no awkwardness. We all felt like we knew each other, and we were able to communicate and knew each other's strengths and weaknesses."
Before they competed on the program, Rangu said he, Martin and Armstrong got together to talk about what types of questions they were good and not good at to become familiar with each other, a strategy he believes ultimately helped them.
Rangu said he watched several other quiz shows as well as seasons of the College Bowl and played quiz games on his phone with friends.
"I wasn't the most sure how to prepare, but trivia has always been something I've done with family and friends," he said. "The opportunity came to do it professionally on a TV show, so it was kind of perfect."
He said trivia topics he knew he would excel in were sports, movies, TV and literature.
Rangu said he wanted to take part in the program not only for the opportunity at a scholarship but also because he believed the experience would be worth it.
He's looking forward to someday showing his children the time he was on national TV, he said.
"I'm nervous about how I'm 'gonna look. I'm not sure if the camera's really 'gonna add 10 pounds or not," he said. "I hope I look good for everyone. It's really cool, I'm just 'gonna take it as a positive no matter how I feel about it."
Rangu said his family is ecstatic about his TV appearance. He added that his parents were probably "a little too excited" since they wanted to let people know Rangu was going to be on the show as soon as he told them.
While on set, he said he got to meet former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning and his brother, Cooper Manning, adding that Peyton shook his hand and felt like "he probably could've grabbed my entire forearm."
"I'm glad I get to represent for my family and Longview and OU as well," Rangu said.
"Capital One College Bowl" airs with back-to-back episodes beginning at 7 p.m. Friday on NBC.