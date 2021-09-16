The works of a Longview native will be spotlighted in this weekend's 21st annual Landmarks of Longview Architectural Tour, which benefits the Gregg County Historical Museum.
B.W. Crain Jr., born in 1914, traveled a path from Longview to the University of Texas at Austin to Harvard University, where he earned degrees in architecture, according to information from the museum. He then served in the Navy during World War II before joining and becoming a partner in a Houston architectural firm.
In 1948, Crain moved back to Longview, eventually playing a role in designing numerous projects across the city through his Houston firm.
Six of the structures designed by Crain and his firm — two commercial buildings, two houses and two churches —are featured in the Landmarks of Longview tour, which is set Saturday and Sunday.
The stops on the tour are:
The Petroleum Building (now Alton Plaza apartment complex) at 202 E. Whaley St.;
The former Longview National Bank and Regions Bank building (and future home of the Longview Museum of Fine Arts) at 213 N. Fredonia St.;
The Gossum Home at 603 E. Melton St. in the Historic Mobberly District;
Mrs. Barbara Thomas Pool's home at 1111 Hillcrest Drive;
Trinity Episcopal Church at 906 Padon St.; and
First Baptist Church of Longview at 209 E. South St.
Lindsay Loy, Gregg County Historical Museum executive director, said the former bank building is actually two structures, and Crain's firm connected the two buildings with a "faux facade."
"When you walk into the main bank building, you're gonna see a huge lobby building, but if you go in the little door to the left, it’s this very '20s Art Deco-looking style building connected with a hallway," Loy said. "(Crain) kind of put a shell around the whole thing."
Loy said, during the tour, docents will be inside each stop and provide history of the architectural features as well as interior design details, such as artwork.
She add that COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place.
"We are asking everyone to wear masks inside, and we will be hand sanitizing as you enter and everything will be wiped down," Loy said. "(Only a certain number) of people will be allowed inside each structure at a time."
The Landmarks of Longview tour is scheduled to kick off during an event set 5 to 7 p.m. Friday in the former Regions Banks building.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack will receive the historical museum's preservation award, which is given to someone who has helped preserve and protect historical buildings.
Also, Loy said an added "special" feature for this year's event are two organ performances Saturday and Sunday in the two churches on the tour.
Bill Bane will perform 2:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Episcopal, while Cherisha York will play 3 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist.
The organ concerts are included in the regular admission price.
Tickets, which are $20 in advance and $25 on Saturday and Sunday at any location on the tour, are available at the Gregg County Historical Museum, Barron's, Louis Morgan Drug No. 4, Blue Door Antiques/Pen and Company and GZ Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar.