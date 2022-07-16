Longview native and professional genealogist Allison Peacock often refers one of her former cases as the "Romeo and Juliet" couple.
The man and woman were found murdered in January 1981 in rural Houston and remained unidentified until this past year.
Through advanced DNA technology, Peacock helped to identify Tina Linn Clouse, the wife of Dean Clouse, who had been previously ID'd. The murdered couple had been known as the Harris County Does .
Peacock was tasked with calling Dean's surviving family to let them know he had been identified. She expected tears and grief from the call, but what she didn't expect was Dean's mother to ask where the couple's daughter was.
Peacock discovered that the couple's daughter, Holly Marie Clouse, had been missing since their deaths 40 years ago. By this point, Peacock had started her own company, FHD Forensics, and knew the Clouse and Linn families needed help finding Holly.
She got to work.
Her company launched the Hope for Holly DNA Project and eventually was granted access to the genetic profiles of several of Holly's family members. In collaboration with the Clouse and Linn families, Peacock helped create the missing person's case, combed through records, gathered photos for an age progression portrait and more in an effort to help law enforcement.
Forty years after her parents were murdered, Holly was found alive and well in Oklahoma, now a mother and grandmother.
Genetic testing and genealogy, along with law enforcement response, are ultimately to thank for Holly being found — something Peacock said she never would have expected when she first pursued her former hobby professionally.
"When I began genealogy professionally a few years ago after two decades of it being merely a passionate hobby, I could never have foreseen that it would become the tool for law enforcement that it is today," Peacock said in an entry on her blog.
Peacock was born and raised in Longview and graduated from Longview High School in 1980. She now lives in New York.
She said she's always been interested in history, and at one point, even assisted the Gregg County Historical Museum with organizing its board, she said.
Her love of history translated into an interest in genealogy, which she picked up as a hobby when she wanted to know more about her family.
"About 20 years ago, I started doing my own genealogy to try to solve family mysteries in my tree," Peacock said.
As recent as six years ago, DNA tracing was first used and became a pivotal part of genealogy research, Peacock said.
She said her work helps fill in a missing piece to problems humanity has faced for decades.
"To be able to use this technology, to call people's family and say, 'Here's what happened to your family member — they didn't run away, they were in an accident.' It's just something that can change lives," Peacock said.
Holly would've never been found if it weren't for the advances in genetic technology, Peacock said, adding that being able to provide closure to families is powerful.
Interest in her family genealogy is ultimately what got her into the field, and a phrase she often finds herself repeating is, "I work with my ancestors watching over me."
Peacock wanted to recognize the Clouse and Linn families who collaborated with FHD Forensics and then started a memorial fund to help families who may be going through similar situations, she said.
"(The Clouse and Linn families) want to be a miracle for other families," Peacock said. "They donated some seed money ... in about 10 days we've already raised enough to do two complete investigations on two unidentified remains cases. They want to do 10 cases."
Donations are being accepted for the Dean and Tina Linn Clouse Memorial Fund at the FHD Forensics website.