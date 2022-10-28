No bones about it: A Longview neighborhood is a Halloween hit.
Skeletons abound on Stillmeadow Lane as part of what now is an annual tradition that brought crowds of people this past Halloween to the Wildwood community.
One house features a skeleton couple dressed up at a table with fruit and dishes in front of them, while another scene depicts a skeleton firefighter rescuing a skeleton cat from a tree while a family of — you guessed it — skeletons watches.
Another house has staged a skeleton pool party with snorkels, floaties and more. Nearby, two skeletons enjoy a day fishing complete with a cooler at the ready.
And much more.
Tami and Daryl Bitting's front display shows a skeleton fight scene with several characters from the Batman comics and movies.
Their neighbor across the street, Tommy Ogle, has included his favorite baseball team in his decorations. Skeletons adorned in Houston Astros gear watch a game, and a board hanging from a balcony has real-time stats of the team's success this season.
Ogle said the tradition of Halloween street decorations started this past year when the neighbors were gathered at one of their regular patio parties.
"We just said, 'Let's start doing it, and ... this is the second year in a row we've done it," Ogle said. "Between all of us on the street, there's probably three or four different (new) families that decided they wanted to do it."
The skeleton-themed decorations are even extending beyond Stillmeadow Lane onto the nearby Enchanted Lane, and Ogle hopes they continue to spread.
"We're trying to get more people in Wildwood to do it, seeing if it'll catch on," he said.
The street has become a hotspot of activity, with people regularly driving and walking by to take take photos of the decorations, Ogle said.
Tami Bitting said as soon as her decorations were up the first day of October, people already were stopping to see them.
"(On Oct. 1), we had people coming down the street just to look, and every night there's more traffic on the street because people are driving down the street and walking down the street," she said. "One lady told me that her grandkids saw it from the school bus and made her walk 'em over here."
She added that neither she nor her husband left their street once on Halloween in 2021. Even accounting for extra trick-or-treaters by purchasing additional candy, they still ran out of treats in less than two hours, she said.
"People told us we had the busiest street," Tami Bitting said.
While many of the trick-or-treaters politely formed a line and waited for candy, she said others sat in her front yard to take photos with the skeletons. Overall, the Bittings said they are happy to be part of a community that now has a tradition to celebrate together.
"We have a pretty amazing street. Everybody gets along really well. Even down at the other end (of the street), everybody knows each other," Tami Bitting said.
She said that in addition to the Halloween decorations, neighbors on the street also are easing into a Christmas decoration tradition, but it hasn't taken off quite like the popularity of the skeletons.