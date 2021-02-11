Within moments of its official opening Wednesday, residents of a North Longview neighborhood were considering an expansion branch of their newly-constructed book exchange library.
“I just opened the door, and it was already full,” Barbara Williams said laughing after arriving for the event. “We just got this up, and I’m like, ‘Where did these books come from all of a sudden?’”
Residents in the Premier Parks subdivision visited with each other and enjoyed drinks and cookies as they braved the chilly weather for the opening of the free book sharing library.
Williams said she and several neighbors who enjoy reading began talking about the idea about three months ago. With the help of other residents and their home owners association, they had a metal structure constructed to protect a large, handmade, cedar cabinet near the road on Big Bend Drive.
Residents are encouraged to select a book from the cabinet and replace it with one from their own collection.
Joe Coppinger, who brought a box of books Wednesday to add to the stacks, said long ago he took the advice of a favorite professor who told him, “If you have to sell the shirt off your back, buy books.”
Coppinger said he now reads so much he has to give books away to make room for more.
Williams brought children’s books and added a plastic tub to hold small games because she said many of her neighbors have grandchildren who come to visit during the summer or for spring break, and she wanted the youngsters to be able to participate, as well.