Longtime Longview News-Journal reporter Jimmy Isaac died Friday at the Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas. He was 43.
Isaac worked worked twice for the News-Journal. He began at the newspaper in April 2005 and was on staff until January 2012. He then worked as a reporter and anchor at CBS19 for three years before returning to the Longview News-Journal. He also worked at the Henderson Daily News as a sports editor.
An obituary and an article on his life will appear in Wednesday's newspaper.
The family said the encouraging words and memories since announcing his death have helped them get through the past few days.
It really means a lot ... it's overwhelming how much love people are showing," Isaac's sister, Kambry Cox, said Monday. " I'm thankful for all the comments; that's what's really helping us get through this. It just really shows the type of person he was and the life that he lived."
Longview News-Journal Publisher Stephen McHaney said, "Jimmy was one of our finest reporters. His attention to detail and facts was second to none. "
McHaney said Isaac also made everyone smile.
"Jimmy was simply a fun person to be around," he said. "He would make me smile when he would get a new pair of extravagant sunglasses and wear them as if they were nothing out of the ordinary. "