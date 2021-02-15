Due to extreme weather conditions throughout the state of Texas causing impassable roadways due to ice, the Longview News-Journal will only publish a digital edition on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17. There will not be a printed newspaper.
Our Customer Care department will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and our automated system will be available 24 hours. You may reach us by calling (903) 237-7777.
We will monitor the weather and roadways to determine if we are able to make deliveries on Thursday. Thank you for your understanding.