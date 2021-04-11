Leaders of East Texas nonprofit organizations say they’re looking forward to holding in-person fundraisers as COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed, hoping to slowly climb out of the financial bind caused by the pandemic.
The Associated Press reported recently that more than one third of U.S. nonprofit organizations are at risk of closing within two years because of the financial fallout from the pandemic. The inability to have in-person fundraisers has taken a toll on area nonprofit groups, although perhaps not as much as in other parts of the country.
On Friday, Parenting Resource Center of East Texas held its first in-person fundraising event since shutdowns began in spring 2020. Director Alyce Sparks said the organization felt like a golf tournament was a great way to kick off the year because of the natural social distancing the sport provides.
“Everybody wants to get outside,” Sparks said.
Greater Longview United Way Director Donna Sharp called the return of in person fundraising events “a breath of fresh air.”
“Area nonprofits suffered economic distress during the pandemic due to the fact that their major fundraisers had to be canceled,” she said. “But while they did suffer some financial impact, most all that I know were able to continue serving and serving their community very well.”
The Parenting Resource Center teaches parenting classes and has clients who usually are court-ordered to attend.
“We are very small, and people don’t always see us like other organizations,” Director Alyce Sparks said.
When COVID-19 hit in 2020, classes at the center were cancelled for two months. One class returned socially distanced in person and another through Zoom.
“With COVID, the court system shut down, so a lot of our referrals shut down, and we were able to get people through our classes,” Sparks said. “Now, we’re kind of getting slammed.”
The pandemic forced organizations to adapt their services, grant funding and fundraising efforts.
“Like everyone else, we did have to cancel our fundraisers last year,” Sparks said. “We did do a Hail Mary letter-writing campaign (fundraiser) at the end of the year because what else can you do?”
Roxanne Stevenson, executive director at The Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center, said the organization was blessed with generous donors to make up the difference from a lack of fundraiser events. The advocacy center, founded in 2009, is a child-focused nonprofit organization dedicated to helping children who are reported victims of sexual or physical abuse or witnesses to violent crimes.
“When we weren’t able to have those events, we were concerned,” she said. “We have about 70% of our income from federal and state grants, so fundraising is not as big of a portion.”
The Greater Longview United Way provides a large amount of funding for the Parenting Resource Center, while its remaining budget requires fundraising.
“We have been very lucky we have a very good donor base,” Sparks said. “The ones that we rely on, they have stayed steady, and there was a lot of people that were surprisingly stepping up.”
She said the center has been lucky to have a decent reserve fund with good stewards over the years
“We did have losses, but we are able to sustain and keep going,” Sparks said. “I can see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Newgate Mission Executive Director NaTusha Howard said the mission never closed during COVID-19. The mission in Longview serves the “spiritual, physical, social, emotional and financial needs of the homeless, low-income, and marginalized population in Longview and the surrounding area,” according to its Facebook page.
“We had to change how we served our patrons, but we never closed,” Howard said.
She said the organization believed fundraising might be a challenge during the pandemic, but the community was generous.
“We had to move our annual Gobble Wobble 5K run to a virtual fundraiser, but the community came out in strong support and made it successful,” Howard said. “Food donations increased because many restaurants were not open or did not serve as many as hoped. They did not want their food to go to waste, so they donated their extra food to Newgate Mission.”
Newgate also receives donations through the East Texas Food Bank.
East Texas Literacy Council Executive Director Kathy Weeks said fundraising was cut “at least in half” in 2020.
“We have two fundraisers per year,” she said, noting that the events were cancelled. “We’re about 50% funded through fundraisers and donations.”
Some grants that were available in the past were not available this past year, which also affected funding.
“It has not looked good, and it has been month-to-month with our overall budget really low,” Weeks said. “I have confidence in God. I know that this organization is blessed, and I know that we’re going to be just fine.”
This is the Longview agency’s 34th year in operation.
Longview Community Ministries Service Center Director Griffin Day said the pandemic has been challenging, but the generosity he has seen has been incredible.
“It has been a year of major ups and downs,” Day said. “Longview Community Ministries has never closed its doors, a lot in part by the gracious donations that we received. We are a small staff, and we rely on a volunteer group that does wonderful things for us.”
There were shortages in products normally provided, and some things had to be purchased through other distributors.
“Without the donations, we would not have been able to do that,” Day said. “There has absolutely been an increase in need.”
Client need
Where Sparks said she saw a financial crunch for the Parenting Resource Center of East Texas was more on the client side.
“We are being flexible to help people pay for classes,” Sparks said. “For us, we are seeing a bounce back, and, sadly, because of the nature of the classes, there are going to be bad decisions made by clients, so unfortunately we will remain steady on need.”
Stevenson said the major way the pandemic affected Martin House was not financially but in the number of children who were put in greater danger.
“Children who are being abused by people they live with were in greater danger,” she said, noting that teachers and other mandatory reporters did not have eyes on the children when schools were shut down. “We saw a decrease in the number of children we served in the spring last year, but the cases coming through were more severe.”
Stevenson said the center saw more child deaths because of abuse and neglect as well as an increase in reports by medical personnel. Before the pandemic, more reports would come from educators.
“We knew that was going to be a problem and an issue, and we had to keep our doors open,” she said. “They rely on us to be available to provide services to help those children heal.”
Shelly Smith, executive director of Buckner Children & Family Services of Longview, said she is excited to see the recent decrease in COVID-19 cases and hopes to begin operating in-person soon.
Buckner transitioned services to online during the pandemic, serving children and families through virtual counseling, family coaching, single-parent programming and other services.
“We had to cancel two of our annual fundraisers, and that always affects your financials and bottom line,” Smith said. “We also have seen a huge increase in our client needs.”
In the Longview area this past year, Buckner conducted more than 304 virtual family coaching sessions, 1,214 virtual home visits, distributed 2,000 backpacks filled with uniforms and supplies and more.
“Even through the pandemic we were able to shine hope,” Smith said.
Family Promise of Longview Executive Director Doris Ramaly said the pandemic did not affect the organization financially. The organization works with local churches and volunteers to provide shelter, meals, training and more to help families find employment, become stable in a permanent home and regain financial independence.
“Everyone was very gracious in our community,” she said. Before, the organization would shelter families through churches. When churches were forced to close in 2020, the organization had to pivot to helping more with rent and utilities in an effort to prevent homelessness.
In the past seven months, Ramaly said Family Promise has been able to help 30 families with rent.
“We weren’t able to have any fundraisers, so we just sent out letters asking for help, and the donors responded,” she said.
Ramaly hopes to get back to sheltering families by the fall, if not sooner.
“It’s not been an easy time for anybody,” she said.
Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity Executive Director LaJuan Gordon said the organization did not see a great fall off in giving, noting that the community has been generous.
“People really came together in this pandemic,” Gordon said.
The need for home repairs increased after the winter storm in February.
“We have about 12 families in the local area that are still trying to recover from that storm,” Gordon said. “Although their homes are insured, with layoffs, job loss and more, they’re having difficulty covering the deductible portion. So we are pulling funds together to help with that.”
Future concerns
When moratoriums on shutting off utilities and evictions are lifted, it could possibly lead to a wave of people in East Texas without utilities or a place to live.
“We planned for that when we thought it would end in December,” said Smith at Buckner Children & Family Services of Longview. “I definitely think that once we get past the effects of stimulus payments and the assistance that’s been available expires, I think we are going to feel the effects of that for a long time.”
Ramaly described the future lifting of the moratorium on evictions as a snowball effect.
“We are kind of expecting like a housing bubble popping,” she said. “There will be a lot of people in not so good situations.”
Day, at Longview Community Ministries, said he has noticed a trend where need has decreased when stimulus checks went out.
“Unfortunately, in the grand scheme of things, that is not going to last that long,” he said, noting he is seeing more and more clients returning, including those who were off the program before the pandemic.
“Stimulus is a Band-Aid to a wound that needs stitches,” Day said. The extended grace periods for paying bills with utility companies will have an effect, he added.
“What I am most nervous of is when things go back to normal, if we ever can,” Day said. He fears disconnected utilities, huge bills and evictions for his clients.
“I am very nervous in the nonprofit sector. The time during COVID might not be the hard time,” Day said. “It’s going to be the times when we’re going back to normal.”
“It’s a tough situation, and that’s the brick wall we’re going to run in to.”
Back to events
United Way Campaign and Community Services Manager Kathy Rae said many of the United Way’s partner agencies in the area are resuming fundraising efforts as COVID-19 restrictions are eased.
Family Promise of Longview will have its first in-person fundraiser since the pandemic began April 27 as part of an East Texas Giving Day event at the Longview Mall with food trucks, raffles and more.
“We’re trying to help 15 families, so we’re trying to raise $15,000 so we can do that,” Ramaly said. “It’s a cautious return to in person events.”
Planning for the East Texas Literacy Council’s large fundraiser has begun as the 30th annual Bee for Literacy spelling bee is set June 2 at The Reserve.
“Remember all the nonprofits and remember that they are all in need right now,” said Sparks at the Parenting Resource Center. “Everyone does fabulous work in East Texas, and they need help.”