A Longview ministry that focuses on helping women be free of addiction has scheduled a fall festival Saturday to celebrate the opening of a new facility for its expanding program.
Graciously Broken Ministries Board of Directors President Jordan Reynolds said the festival and grand opening for the Building Hope Center is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday with a ribbon cutting at 11:30 a.m. The event is free and open to the public at the ministry's campus, 312 Loyd Court north of Longview off U.S. 259.
The event will include three-legged races, an egg toss, face painting, a hot dog eating contest and other activities. Reynolds said there also will be a chance to throw pies at the ministry’s directors, Amanda Rucker and Amanda Tornberg. A trail on the property will be transformed into a "trail of treats" for the event with residents of the program handing out goodies.
The nonprofit organization houses women battling addiction during a yearlong course to sobriety. The women follow a structured and Christian-based program, according to directors.
The new Building Hope Center marks the completion of a second phase of the ministry's plan to expand its program to a new facility in order to serve more women. The first phase involved moving out of the former location and into one central location early this year.
Originally, the program was run out of two neighboring houses, which Reynolds said limited the ability to teach effectively. She said having class in the living room of the house was not the best learning environment.
The ministry is now all on one campus and encompasses about 5 acres of land, she said. There are four buildings on the new campus.
One building houses residents of the program. Another is the alumni house. The third building is the new Building Hope Center, and the final building is a duplex that houses two staff members.
The Building Hope Center has a fitness area, directors' offices and fully functioning classrooms, Reynolds said.
"We usually have, on average, about 15 women at a time. It’s nice to able to give them some spaces to spread out and give them a center to work out in," Reynolds said.
Director of Fundraising and Outreach Samantha Melville said the ministry also hopes to use the Building Hope Center to help launch a new day program in fall 2022.
"This program will be for women who maybe have a full-time or part-time job, custody of children or life circumstances where they can't commit to a full year of our program," Melville said. "It will be condensed into eight-week increments.”
Melville said the ministry needed the Building Hope Center because it keeps outgrowing its properties, and she and others wanted a place they could grow into.
"Two years of fundraising and dreaming big, this Building Hope Center is complete," Melville said.
Graciously Broken raised around $125,000 for the project. In addition to major discounts offered by local businesses and free labor provided to complete some of the construction, Melville estimates the amount of funds raised would total about $200,000 to $250,000.
"The name speaks for itself. To build hope we needed a space to do that with excellence and meet the need of our residents, their families and our staff," Melville said.