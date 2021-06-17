A Longview nonprofit organization has received about $200,000 from the Texas Department of Health and Human Services to implement a program to help teens avoid unplanned pregnancies and teach other life skills.
Mercy Manor is a crisis pregnancy center that aims "to provide a safe and loving environment for individuals facing crisis pregnancy by offering positive solutions through resources and local professionals to meet physical, emotional and spiritual needs," according to the group.
The state grant will allow Mercy Manor to implement the Sexual Risk Avoidance Education program. according to the organization.
"It will provide youth with evidence-based, medically accurate, and proven effective curriculum to help youth make informed decisions regarding life choices and the potential consequences of their actions," according to Mercy Manor.
Founder and CEO Stephanie Fears said the goal is to reach adolescents and teenagers early to prevent unplanned pregnancies.
"It’s locally written. It’s from the statistics of local youth. Some of the youth in our area and doctors here helped to write it," she said. "It’s medically accurate. As we started to see the positive effects it was serving our young people, we really wanted to offer it beyond just those in our home. We will be reaching thousands of students."
The center serves Gregg, Bowie, Camp, Harrison, Morris, Red River and Smith counties.
The goal of the grant is to serve 980 high-risk youth ages 10 to 19 across the counties the nonprofit organization serves. Mercy Manor also will partner with local agencies to help educate the participants on high-risk behavior.
"Students will learn how to set long-and short-term goals, understand the dangers of drug and alcohol use," according to Mercy Manor. "Students learn the signs of healthy friendships and relationships with others as they grow and mature."
The organization plans to re-apply for the grant in the fall to continue its efforts.
Tonya Wait, the author of the curriculum, said it is not just about teen pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases, but character development starting as early as fifth grade.
"It's a journey to real self esteem," she said. "It starts with learning to set goals and media influences, and we go into puberty and human development, and teen pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases. We look at Texas laws and cyber bullying, sexting, human trafficking so they’re aware of what can happen, how to report and how they can get long-term healing."
She said the curriculum continues to teach about drug and alcohol abuse, vaping, opioids, peer pressure and dating. The students also learn about abuse and what a healthy relationship and marriage looks like.
"Often when we start talking about the benefit of waiting until marriage, (people) don’t think we cover things like contraception, the effectiveness and ineffectiveness — we cover all of that in detail," she said. "When it comes to teen pregnancy in the state of Texas, we have them draw and write out the consequences of being a single parent, adoption, marriage, abortion. They need to know all the consequences of unplanned pregnancy."