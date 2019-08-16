Longview Community Ministries and Pets Are Worth Saving are helping feed the pets of Food Box recipients.
Longview residents who qualify for food assistance through the Food Box may receive one bag of dog or cat food monthly. Longview Community Ministries began storing and distributing pet food in July.
“Many of our clients have pets in their home or as a companion on the street,” the ministries’ Executive Director Robin Fruia said. “When PAWS approached me about the idea of a partnership, I had no hesitations.”
PAWS is a nonprofit group that supports the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center.
Jackie Reynolds, animal shelter community outreach coordinator, said the partnership made sense.
“If providing a bag of food helps to keep an animal at home and out of our shelter, that’s what we’re here for,” Reynolds said.
The public may donate any size of pet food at the Food Box from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. For information, call (903) 753-3561.