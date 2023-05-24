A Longview nonprofit organization is gearing up to accept donations for a first-time event to help underserved children beat the summer slump while also having fun.
Your Unique Definition is set to launch its Project Summer and Fill the Truck Tour next week.
Founder and CEO Sharlisia Moore said she started the organization in 2019 after an incident with her son, 11-year-old Isaiah, inspired her to make a change locally.
"My son has Vitiligo, which is a disease that causes the loss of skin color in blotches, and I remember one day this older man asked my son why do you have that stuff painted on your face," she said. "I found myself wanting to get upset but had to realize that some people just do not know."
Moore spoke to her friend, Jayme Rodgers, and the two started brainstorming ways to educate the community on the things that make some people different while uplifting those unique people at the same time.
Right as Your Unique Definition was getting started, Moore contracted COVID-19 and double pneumonia in 2021 and was hospitalized for two months. Upon release, she had to be put on oxygen and attend therapy as she could no longer walk. She began the recovery process in 2022 and started to get better later in the year, she said.
"So I told myself once I got better that ... God allowed me to live for a reason, so I needed to put what He had put in me into things that He would want me to do," she said.
As she continued to heal, she realized she was ready to get back to doing things in the community and bring the nonprofit organization back to life, she said.
Project Summer aims to provide activity boxes for children in need that will be stocked with healthy snacks, books and engaging activities, Moore said.
She said the idea for Project Summer was to meet the needs of low-income families that aren't often addressed during the summer. Children often lose math and reading skills while not in school, she said. And food insecurity is a serious issue for children who rely on school for daily breakfast and lunch.
Additionally, not every family can afford to send their children to a summer camp or take a vacation.
She acknowledged some schools do provide meals for students during the summer and said the goal of the activity box is to work in conjunction with resources that already exist.
Children who receive a box will be able to contact Moore via phone or email to update her on how they're utilizing its contents. Children who send in proof of use, such as a photo of them completing a craft, reading a book or using art tools to draw or paint, will be eligible to receive a reward such as movie tickets, shoes, gift cards and more.
"We want to give 'em an incentive for doing a good job," Moore said.
Activity boxes are scheduled to be distributed June 23 to 25 with times and locations to be announced on the nonprofit organization's website and social media pages.
Leading up to distribution, it will embark on its Fill the Truck Tour to collect donations for the boxes. Its first stop is set 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Walmart in Marshall, where the group will accept donations and attempt to "fill the truck" with necessities still needed for boxes, Moore said.
Accepted donations include books, puzzle and coloring books, individually wrapped snacks, water and juice, hand sanitizer, gift cards, construction paper, crayons, markers, paint, paint brushes and other crafts materials.
The tour is scheduled to continue through the week with the next stop 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Walmart on Loop 281 in Longview.
The tour will appear 4 to 8 p.m. May 31 at Sweat Zone gym in Kilgore and will follow at the same time June 1 at Walmart in Gilmer. Tentative plans are set for June 2 in Tyler, she said.
Its final stop is set noon to 4 p.m. June 4 at Walmart in Henderson.
Moore hopes to receive all needed donations by June 17 so she can begin preparing the boxes. To receive a box, participants must fill out an identification form that will be made available on the Your Unique Definition website and social media, she said. The form is to help cater the boxes to each child's preference and determine what age-appropriate activities to include.
For a full list of items needed and more information, visit youareuneek.com or tinyurl.com/muu8ru9z .