For most of 2020 and early 2021, Longview event calendars sat bare with a few virtual events peppered throughout the months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Longview nonprofit organizations are looking forward to resuming fundraising throughout the next calendar year after pandemic guidelines severely restricted in-person fundraising events, the kind of events that keep many organizations afloat.
Greater Longview United Way Executive Director Evan Dolive said he’s been hearing from donors that they’re ready to get back to in person fundraising events.
“We are cautiously optimistic that we will be able to do some of our events in person and our workplace presentations in person,” he said. “We recognize that people are ready to be back in person but also people are just coming through 18 months of not being around people. Not everyone is ready or comfortable.”
Unprecedented year
Dolive said the prior year has shed some light on areas that may need more community attention.
“We, as a community, have come through a pandemic and we’re still in it,” he said. “I hope we realize that there are some gaps in our social safety nets. That has been made obvious through shutdowns and quarantine.”
There are still a lot of people in need in the community, Dolive said. Lost jobs, shutdowns and illness.
“Bills still needed to be paid,” Dolive said.
The vision of the Greater Longview United Way is to unite the greater power of the community, he said.
Longview Dream Center Executive Director Shonna Barlow said the Finders Keepers Thrift Shop helps support the organization through donations of household items, kitchen items and anything gently used.
“We have also partnered with One Love Longview to make it easier for clients to access services at the Longview Dream Center and One Love Longview,” Barlow said. “One Love Longview focuses on providing free mental health and medical care to anyone in need.”
The partnership, which came about during the pandemic, allows clients to easily access the food and clothing they need.
“It also allows the Longview Dream Center clients access to free mental health and medical care when needed,” Barlow said. “It is a beautiful partnership!”
Asbury House Child Enrichment Center typically has three large in-person fundraisers per year. In 2020, two of the three were cancelled.
“We had to, very much so, adjust last year,” Asbury House Executive Director Mattie Colan said. “It was pretty hectic.”
The only event the center was able to have after COVID-19 lockdowns began was the September golf tournament because it was outdoors and socially distanced. The gala was cancelled in February 2021 and the annual garage sale was postponed as well.
The Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center is an essential business and never closed down during the pandemic.
Executive Director Roxanne Stevenson said the number of children served while children were out of school dropped significantly as teachers often find and report abuse. Once school resumed, cases increased.
“Before COVID, we had been in the initial stage of developing a capital campaign,” Stevenson said. “We are outgrowing our current facility. We need to hire more staff.”
Though the pandemic has slowed things down, the center is moving forward with the campaign.
“The ball is rolling to get back to normal operations,” she said.
East Texas CASA is an essential nonprofit organization, much like The Martin House.
“We did weather the storm,” Executive Director Karen Holt said. “Some of the other challenges that we saw during COVID was when school districts closed down. Typically they are the first responders to child abuse so when you take that factor away. We've seen a significant uptick in the latter part of this pandemic in child abuse cases.”
The increase in cases has presented a challenge in finding volunteers as advocated to help with the caseload.
“When you've seen an increase in child abuse, the severity, the number of cases,” Holt said. “I think that's probably been our biggest struggle is engaging new volunteers to participate with us.”
LongviewWOW Executive Director Elizabeth Mitchell and Assistant Executive Director Sara McKinley are both still fairly new to the organization, taking on their responsibilities in an unprecedented time.
“We were really, really fortunate,” Mitchell said.
Though the children’s museum closed briefly in March 2020, LongviewWOW has done well funding wise.
Through the summer of 2020, they were able to have steady numbers of children and families coming through the museum socially distanced. When school started, there were not as many school field trips in the fall which did cut into their income.
“That was kind of all we were really missing,” Mitchell said. “Compared to how things could have been, we were prepared for the worst. Our board was very good about having a strong savings account before COVID.”
Fundraising
Fundraising is key to continue providing these services to the community, especially populations hit hardest by the pandemic.
Longview Community Ministries Executive Director Robin Fruia said the organization did not change their hours of operation throughout the pandemic.
“We conducted a drive-thru food distribution Monday through Friday in the rear of our building,” she said. “We offered all financial assistance for rent, utilities and prescriptions by phone interviews. We also held our monthly, free dental clinic throughout the year while taking all necessary precautions to protect the health of our clients, staff and volunteers.”
Longview Community Ministries recently applied for several local grant opportunities. Fruia said the grants have the potential to increase the organization's capacity and infrastructure.
“We plan to increase our food storage areas which will enable us to provide additional community food distribution projects in the future,” she said.
For the future, LongviewWOW has many plans for the next five years.
“Now that we’ve weathered the storm of COVID, we feel like we can kind of start looking out to some of those things,” Mitchell said.
Holt said the two biggest fundraisers each year for East Texas CASA are Blue Jeans & Ball Gowns and the Superhero 5K and Fun Run.
"Last year, Blue Jeans & Ball Gowns is always in April, so we were full steam ahead and then two weeks before the 2020 event, COVID happened,” Holt said.
At the time, the nonprofit organization rescheduled for July, hoping things would improve. The event was eventually cancelled.
“That was a good money maker for us and it’s our largest fundraiser that we have,” she said. “I will say that if it was not for the local community sponsors, they just considered it a donation so that was a blessing. You know, being two or three weeks out, but that did hurt us considerably.”
The 5K was held virtually in 2020. Holt said the virtual event was successful.
Generosity
While the inability to have in-person fundraisers has taken a toll, leaders of Longview nonprofit organizations cite unprecedented community generosity with their ability to weather the storm. Many nonprofits across East Texas reported steady donations and sponsorships from supporters.
Colan said the center had to find new ways to get people involved in Asbury House. One of the ways they tried to offset the loss of the fundraising events was to seek out more yearly giving donations through the Summer of 100 Heroes. The center sought more individual donations.
“It was a huge success,” Colan said. “The community really cares about nonprofits.”
In recent months, the center has been able to open their doors again to let people come in and see what they do to help children and families.
“The easiest way is to show people,” Colan said. “Our hope is that we’ll be able to get all our fundraisers back.”
The center is also aiming for a Summer of 200 Heroes this year to increase individual giving. Colan hopes to have the gala in February 2022.
“My ultimate goal for Asbury House is to get our name out there and spread the word of the good we’re doing for our families,” Colan said. “I really love what we do here. We’re really impacting families and children we serve. Seeing how the kids grow is so rewarding.”
LongviewWOW was able to have a scaled back Bourbon & Bowties fundraiser in February.
“We estimated that because we're having half the people, we would make half of the money,” Mitchell said. “We made more. Our sponsors, they did exactly what they’ve done for us in the past financially.”
Grants were also helpful.
“We have amazing donors that helped keep our food pantry and free clothing programs intact and moving forward,” Barlow said.
Barlow said the Dream Center had outgrown the original building in 2018-19 and purchased the adjacent building in October 2020 at 1514 W. Fairmont St. The thrift store was moved to that location.
“This allowed the food and clothing areas room to expand and thrive,” Barlow said of the pantry and free clothing program. “We are currently under renovations.”
Barlow said she is excited about the future of those programs.
“The additional room and improvements will help us offer our services to even more people and families in need throughout the Greater East Texas region,” she said. “We serve anyone no matter where they live.”
The Longview Dream Center held a fundraising event April 16 called Stories & Songs. It hosted three songwriters from Nashville, Tenn., and the event raised more than $15,000 to benefit the Dream Center. The funds will continue to be used to expand the food and clothing programs.
The Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center board decided to invest in hiring a development director to handle fundraising and event planning.
“Even though we had to cancel in-person events, we managed to do a raffle and we had our first online auction in the spring,” Stevenson said, adding that they were successful and brought in a few thousand dollars to help provide services.
“We’ve been very blessed by the community and corporate donors,” Stevenson said. “They knew we may be struggling because of cancelled events last year.”
AEP SWEPCO gave “tens of thousands of dollars” to several organizations in the community, Stevenson said.
“In December of last year, Patterson Auto group Longview and Patterson in Kilgore and Marshall gave us more than $13,000 last year,” she said, noting that the groups were first time donors.
Mark Your Calendars
Longview Community Ministries will hold the 12th annual fundraiser, Touch A Truck-Feed A Family from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Longview Mall.
“This event is designed for children and families to see, touch and interact with dozens of interesting and unique vehicles,” Fruia said.
The Coats For Kids event will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Nov. 13 at a location to be announced later.
“We will only be collecting and distributing new coats again this year,” Fruia said. “We will conduct our annual coat drive this October where the public can donate and drop off new coats at participating dry cleaner locations.”
Longview Dream Center plans to hold a fundraising event in October 2021 though details are not currently available.
Dolive said the United Way is brainstorming some of the receptions and events as they try to move forward and not be completely online.
“We do have things on the calendar and our goal is to be back in person for most of those,” he said. “We’re excited about the future and know that there is always work to be done to help address community needs as they come up.”
The Great Cardboard Boat Race will be held starting at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 28 at Teague Park. Cookin’ at the Creek will be held March 18-19, 2022, at Bear Creek Smokehouse. The 2021-22 campaign will kick off in September.
The Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center will hold the Stop Child Abuse 5K Run on Oct. 2 in Hallsville.
“We had our first one in 2019 but had to cancel last year,” Stevenson said.
Though no date has been set, the center will also host a Bags, Boots and Bingo event in the late fall, likely November.
The CASA Superhero 5K and Fun Run will be held at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 7 at Longview Mall. Blue Jeans & Ball Gowns is scheduled for April 2, 2022.
Longview WOW will be celebrating their five year anniversary on Aug. 7 with two events: an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a ticketed 21+ celebration from 7 to 10 p.m.
Bourbon & Bowties for Longview WOW will return Feb. 5, 2022.